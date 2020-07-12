What's on TV for Sunday, July 12, 2020

We've reached the start of a new week! (Or the end of another, depending on how it is you generally see things.)

That makes it a perfect time to sit back and veg out in front of the TV. Or maybe get a little yard work — and then veg out in front of the TV. A little sweat never hurt anyone, of course, and afterwards there's a bunch on this Sunday that'll capture your attention for the rest of the day.

Looking for some sports? Auto racing is in full swing with Formula 1 from Austria in the morning, and NASCAR in Kentucky in the afternoon. In between we've got four English Premier League matches to keep you occupied.

Plus the latest in HBO's excellent remake of Perry Mason lands this evening. And to cap things off, there's the two-part season finale of the TNT series remake of Snowpiercer, which you absolutely will not want to miss.

Here's what else you can look forward to today:

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix

Start your week the way the Europeans do — with a little open-wheel racing. It's the second weekend in a row at Red Bull Ring in Austria as Formula 1 gets back onto the track after the extended COVID-19 break with the Styrian Grand Prix.

Why so early in the morning? Because Austria is 6 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone. (And 9 hours ahead of the West Coast.) But if this week's race is anything like last week's, you're going to watch to catch it.

Watch on ESPN at 9:05 a.m.

More on how to watch Formula 1 live streams online

There's absolutely no excuse for not finding anything fun to watch on Sunday morning. Because there are four English Premier League games on tap this week, starting at 7 a.m. with Wolves at Everton, followed by Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, Spurs and Arsenal, and Bournemouth vs. Leciester.

At stake? Not first place — Liverpool already has that in the bag. But there's plenty of room to battle for bragging rights below that — and Bournemouth and Aston Villa both are very much in need of wins to try to avoid relegation for next season.

Watch on NBCSN starting at 9 a.m.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Quaker State 400

The open-wheel drivers aren't the only ones in action today. NASCAR is back doing its thing with the Sprint Cup Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Jimmy Johnson is back after his COVID-19 scare — he tested positive before later testing negative but missed last week's race because of it. Kyle Bush is on the pole for the afternoon race, with Joey Logano next to him.

The race runs 267 laps, or just over 400 miles.

Watch at 2:30 p.m. on FS1

60 minutes

The weekly news show sees Scott Pelley investigate the downing of Malaysia Flight 17, which was hit by a Russian surface-to-air missile over Eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing nearly 300 people.

Then the show turns to the recent movement by many states and cities to rid themselves of Confederate moments in places of high visibility.

Watch at 7 p.m. on CBS

The Titan Games

It never gets old watching incredibly athletic (and fit!) people do incredibly athletic (and fit) things.

The West Division is in action this week with Victor Cruz and stuntwoman Jessie Graff as the pro Titans waiting to take on this round's winner on Mt. Olympus.

But just as a reminder, kids: You almost certainly can't do this. yourself. Don't try it at home. Or anywhere else.

Watch at 8 p.m. on NBC

Perry Mason

HBO's reboot of Perry Mason may be a lot darker than what you're used to, but it's been captivating as can be leading into the middle of the season.

This week, Mason and Strickland lean on Virgil, again, for extra-legal assistance. Following Sister Alice's recovery from a frightening episode, Birdy urges her daughter to renounce her claims about baby Charlie.

E.B. faces the reality of his financial situation — which is to say, not good.

Watch at 9 p.m. on HBO

Snowpiercer Season 1 finale

It all wraps up tonight! The first season, anyway. The acclaimed movie was made into a series by TNT and for the most part has been a pretty gripping watch. (Especially now that Hamilton is out on Disney+ — yes, that's David Diggs (Lafayette/Jefferson) in the series. And, no, he's not singing and dancing.)

Tonight is the two-part season finale. And to catch up, make sure you check out our Snowpiercer recaps ahead of tonight's airing.