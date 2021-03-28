What's on TV for Sunday, March 28

It's Showstopper night tonight on American Idol, and by the end of the night, we’ll be down to just 24 contestants. The Nashville Predators are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8pm EDT, and Netflix is dropping a brand new season of Nailed It!

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Nashville Predators are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Blackhawks, United Center.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

American Idol

It's Showstopper night tonight on American Idol! The Showstoppers round marks the first time contestants will showcase their talent by performing with a band this season. Tonight's winners will determine the Top 24.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Chief Wiggum's wife proves to be more than she seems; and Marge takes part in a jewel heist.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Tina develops an unexpected crush while listening to Spanish audio lessons in the library; and Louise and Gene pretend to dunk Mr. Frond at the Wagstaff Spring Fair.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Nailed It! Double Trouble

When two clueless cake "artists" team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Family Guy

Tonight on a new episode of Family Guy, Lois taps into her villainous side to win the title of Best Customer at her favorite coffee shop after feeling unappreciated by her family.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX