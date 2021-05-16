What's on TV for Sunday, May 16

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are tonight! Linda needs the kids' help in fighting for a fun, dumb, local tradition tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, and tensions begin to rise between Beth and Stan on a new episode of Good Girls.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards brings together the biggest names from film and television to celebrate the year's best in pop culture – all hosted by Leslie Jones.

Watch tonight at 9pm on MTV and Comedy Central

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, when a Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered, NCIS must work with Joelle, who informs them that other CIA operatives are being killed in the same way.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Linda needs the kids' help in fighting for a fun, dumb, local tradition. Meanwhile, Bob is captivated by an online cucumber.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Batwoman

Tonight on Batwoman, Batwoman is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, British secret agent comes to Springfield in search of a Russian spy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Good Girls

Tonight on a new episode of Good Girls, The Secret Service makes a sudden decision. Tensions begin to rise between Beth and Stan. Annie tackles Ben's school financial aid problem. Dean is unsatisfied with his new role.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

The Rookie

Tonight on The Rookie, Officer Nolan injures himself during a chase, and the DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan's wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC