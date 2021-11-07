What's on TV for Sunday, Nov. 7

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in some football tonight; The Belcher kids participate in a beach clean-up for Wagstaff Volunteer Day on a new episode of Bob's Burgers; and Judy's murder mystery party doesn't go exactly as planned on a new episode of The Great North.

Tonight the Tennessee Titans are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in some football. Tonight's game is being played from SoFi Stadium.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt.

Watch at 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Great North

Tonight on a new episode of The Great North, Judy's murder mystery party doesn't go exactly as planned and Alyson invites herself on a date with Beef.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Father Christmas is Back

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, when the Belcher kids participate in a beach clean-up for Wagstaff Volunteer Day, Louise gets drawn into a battle of wits with Mr. Fischoeder.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on a new Family Guy, Stewie takes drastic measures when he thinks he is diagnosed with terminal "cooties." Meanwhile, Peter becomes infatuated with Bonnie's cooking.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.