What's on TV for Sunday, October 18

The all-new Supermarket Sweep hosted by Leslie Jones officially kicks off today with episode once. Sunday Night Football is back with a game between California’s San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and there are new Halloween-themed episodes of Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons tonight.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Supermarket Sweep

Leslie Jones is hosting a new episode of Supermarket Sweep tonight, the first episode of the reinvented show. On the show, contestants compete against each other using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise in the store.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Simpsons

The Simpsons annual Treehouse of Horror episode is tonight. On tonight’s episode they’ll be a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a horrific 9th birthday experience for Lisa.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Sunday Night Football goes down tonight with a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Tonight's game is being played at Levi's Stadium in California. The Rams currently have a 4-1 record and the 49ers a 2-3 record.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Lady mandrills of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve! They’re part of a family known to squabble. To stop the infighting, animal manager Beth and keepers Erin and Kerri decide to throw some testosterone into the mix. They introduce Linus, a hunky new monkey who puts the ‘man’ in mandrill and manages to charm the all-female squad. On the other side of the reserve, animal keeper Nicole has a soft spot for Scooter and Zawadi, a stinky hyena pair with a spotty reputation. She helps them clean up with a spa day that includes tasty treats, a back scratch and a relaxing bubble bath. Over on Maharajah Jungle Trek, animal keeper Susan helps Sohni, an eight-year-old Sumatran tiger, face a tough challenge--undergoing a voluntary blood test. Cassanova, an Abyssinian ground hornbill and a fan-favorite resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, receives a new diet and feather makeover to strut his stuff again. Later, engineers must perform an overnight operation to inspect an underwater fence within the black rhino habitat.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Bob's Burgers

A new season of Bob's Burgers continues tonight with a Halloween-themed episode. Louise's plan to get revenge on Halloween for a candy transgression hits a snag when the Belcher kids meet a mysterious elderly woman at a hotel. Meanwhile, Linda and a very squeamish Bob donate blood at a vampire-themed blood mobile.

Watch at 9pm on FOX