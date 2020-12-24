What's on TV for Thursday, December 24

With Christmas on the approach, there’s not much in terms of new shows tonight. There are new episodes of True Terror with Robert England and Christly Knows Best happening tonight, and there are, of course, tons of holiday movies out there worth a watch if you still need some help getting into the holiday season.

Happiest Season

If you haven’t watched Hulu’s Original holiday movie Happiest Season, then tonight’s a good time to take it out for a spin. The movie stars Kristen Stewart, who goes home with her girlfriend for Christmas for the first time. There’s just one catch: her girlfriend hasn’t told her family she’s a lesbian. The movie also stars Dan Levy as her quirky friend, and Aubrey Plaza as her girlfriend’s ex, who she unexpectedly gets to know during the journey.

Watch anytime on Hulu

True Terror with Robert Englund

Tonight on True Terror, a cemetery manager deals with unexplained phone calls, an obsession drives a scientist to desperate lengths to save the woman he loves, and a foolhardy citizen taunts an insane serial killer.

Watch at 9pm EST on the Travel Channel

Feliz NaviDAD

While Mario Lopez’s appearance in a KFC-themed holiday classic made headlines this year, the Saved By The Bell star also starred in a Lifetime movie called Feliz NaviDAD. The film, as the name suggests, has Lopez play the role of a father during the holidays, specifically a single dad that also happens to be the high school principal. In true Lifetime form, it’s a fell-good movie that can help put you in the holiday spirit.

Watch anytime on Hulu

These Woods Are Haunted

Tonight’s episode of These Woods Are Haunted has a bit of a holiday theme. Tonight two friends are haunted by potential ghosts and demonic growls after a strange encounter in the mountains of North Carolina, and a supernatural forest creature talks a young man.

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel

Chrisley Knows Best

Like many of us, the Christley's are celebrating Christmas tonight on Christley Knows Best. Tonight you can catch the celebration, as well as some never-before-seen moments, from the show.

Watch at 9pm EST on USA