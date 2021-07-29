What's on TV for Thursday, July 29

The NBA Draft is tonight! Coverage of the Olympics in Tokyo continues with Simone Biles’ bids for back-to-back golds in the all-around final in gymnastics, and Garret is set free but must serve a new ruler on a new episode of The Outpost.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

NBA Draft

It's time for the NBA Draft! Tonight round 1 of the NBA Drafts kicks off and we'll see where some of the top players in the country will be playing next season.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Olympics 2020

The Olympics continue tonight with Simone Biles' bids for back-to-back golds in the all-around final in gymnastics. Plus, live swimming finals in the women's 200m breast, men's 200m back, women's 100m free and men's 200m.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Resort

Lex is a writer obsessed with the paranormal. For her birthday, Lex’s three closest friends decide to take her on a surprise trip to an abandoned resort in Hawaii. The resort is the supposed haunt of an infamous ghost, The Half-Faced Girl, and Lex is determined to find her. When they arrive on the island, they find a massive, beautiful and eerily empty resort. Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one, leaving her at the mercy of the evil spirit.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Outpost

Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Garret is set free but must serve a new ruler. Talon and Zed return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy. Falista tries to make peace.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto - as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Restaurant: Impossible

Tonight on a new episode of Restaurant: Impossible, The married owners of On The Bayou in Milwaukee can't stop fighting, and it's destroying their restaurant and relationship, leaving them with debt and resentment.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Pool Kings

Tonight on Pool Kings, a military veteran family wants a pool where they can relax while their kids play. The team offer up a multi-level design featuring a plunge spa, dining area and sun shelf.

Watch at 9pm EDT on DIY

Resort to Love

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason, despite his brother Caleb's attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding - or her own?

Watch anytime on Netflix