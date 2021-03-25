What's on TV for Thursday, March 25

It’s series finale time for Superstore! Tonight we bid farewell to Cloud 9 and all of its employees in a special 1-hour series finale. Teddy is coping with a huge loss tonight on Grey’s Anatomy, and Criss Angel makes an appearance tonight on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

NIT Basketball Tournament

Tonight Colorado State takes on North Carolina State in a quarterfinal at 7pm EDT from Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. That game is followed by Memphis taking on Boise State at 9pm EDT. That game is being played from the UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Tonight on a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott manages to accidentally cause some speculation that Khloe and Tristan are back together, which causes Khloe to receive some backlash online.

Watch at 8pm EDT on E!

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Teddy struggle to cope with a huge loss, which leads her to remember things that happened in the past. When Owen finally brings her home, she has to deal with some long-standing truths.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, a decision MG made puts him on the outs with the Super Squad. Meanwhile, Hope puts a risky plan in motion.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Superstore

It’s finale time for Superstore. Amy returns tonight for the show’s 1-hour series finale. In the first part the team tries to make the store perfect for just one day. Afterward, in the final 30-minutes, the teams celebrate the past, present, and future of Cloud 9.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, we get a special guest appearance from Criss Angel. The final six chefs visit Criss Angel's theater, where the coveted Black Jackets are revealed.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX