What's on TV for Thursday, May 6

NHL Hockey

Tonight the New York Rangers are hitting the ice against the Boston Bruins. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Bruins, TD Garden.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, the Coopers discuss the possibilities of black holes and alternate universes when Dr. Sturgis comes over for dinner.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Legendary: Season 2

This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize. Each episode is a themed extravaganza to see who will be named superior house and move one step closer to becoming Legendary.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Manifest

On a new episode of Manifest tonight Mick questions Ben's developing relationship with Eureka. A new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Legacies

On Legacies tonight, after receiving some inspiration from Cleo, Hope and Landon set out on a new mission. However, when that plan takes an unexpected turn, Josie and Wade step in to lend a hand.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Grey's Anatomy

On Grey's Anatomy, tonight Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABc

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

The Sons of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Watch anytime on Netflix