What's on TV for Thursday, October 1

Celebrity Family Feud is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer’s family competes against recording artist CeeLo Green’s family on the show. Maleficent arrives on Disney+ today, and there are new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Bradshaw Bunch tonight.

Celebrity Family Feud

Tonight the family's of the host of ABC's "Card Sharks," Joel McHale, and the star of "Superstore," Ben Feldman battle it out in a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Once they're done, TV host and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer competes against recording artist CeeLo Green.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Maleficent

Disney's Maleficent arrives on the streamer today. The 2014 film tells the story of Sleeping Beauty through the eye of the “evil witch” Maleficent. Maleficent is played by Angelina Jolie in the film. It also stars Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. If you haven’t see it, it’s a great one to check out. If you have, then you already know it’s worth a rewatch.

Watch it anytime on Disney+

Keeping up With the Kardashians

Tonight on Keeping up With the Kardashians, Scott experiences some troubling health issues and Kim heads to Washington to meet with some formerly incarcerated women. Khloe is determined to cure Kim of her fear of spiders.

Watch at 8pm EDT on E!

Judy & Punch

In the anarchic town of Seaside, nowhere near the sea, puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show. The show is a hit due to Judy's superior puppeteering, but Punch's driving ambition and penchant for whisky lead to an inevitable tragedy that Judy must avenge.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Mysteries Decoded

The centuries-old mystery of the Salem Witch Trials is investigated by U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and journalist Sarah Lyons. Tonight's episode includes updated expert analysis.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Octoberfest: Beer & Blood

1900: A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Bradshaw Bunch

The Bradshaw Bunch follows the lives of Terry Bradshaw and his family. Tonight Terry is invited to Washington D.C. to sing with Rob Gronkowski at the USO. While he brings his family along to meet the troops, Rachel gets her mojo back and falls for a marine.

Watch at 9pm on E!