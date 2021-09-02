What's on TV for Thursday, September 2

Ohio St. is taking on Minnesota in some College Football tonight! Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and some of the most noteworthy artists in country music gather to celebrate the end of the summer season by performing their singles of the past year in the CMA Summer Jam.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Tonight Ohio St. is taking on Minnesota in some College Football.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

CMA Summer Jam

Tonight some of the most noteworthy artists in country music gather to celebrate the end of the summer season by performing their singles of the past year in the CMA Summer Jam.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tonight on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm. Amy and Rosa help out Capt. Holt.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

grown-ish

Tonight on a new episode of grown-ish, at a luau party with the crew, Zoey accepts Luca's help securing a new internship, making Aaron uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Doug and Kiela navigate a roadblock in their relationship.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Freeform

Coroner

Tonight on a new episode of Coroner, Jenny and Donovan investigate a mysterious death in a "haunted house".

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Outpost

Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Talon and Luna fight against the gods but not all goes as planned. Janzo is reunited with someone from his past. Meanwhile, Garret and Janzo feud over the fate of a prisoner.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW