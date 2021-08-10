What's on TV for Tuesday, August 10

Tonight the Detroit Pistons are taking on the Houston Rockets in an NBA Summer League game. The quarterfinal rounds continue tonight in the Capital One College Bowl, Lois is worried about Jordan as he and Sarah grow closer on a new episode of Superman & Lois.

NBA Summer League

Tonight in the NBA Summer League it's the Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets. Tonight's game is being played from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ESPN

Capital One College Bowl

The quarterfinal rounds continue tonight in the Capital One College Bowl, with University of Michigan vs. University of Alabama; the dropout round leads to a team playing the drill with one player down; the winner moves on

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Lois is worried about Jordan as he and Sarah grow closer. Clark visits Lana.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Real Housewives of New York City

Tonight you can catch a special episode of Real Housewives of New York City featuring bonus footage, extended scenes and never-before-seen content.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo

Stargirl

Tonight on Stargirl, Pat convinces the family to go on a vacation for summer break; Beth comes across her parents' secret; Rick finds Solomon Grundy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Together Together

When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Profit

Tonight on The Profit, Marcus faces his biggest challenge to date when he visits a family business in Utah with a buzz-worthy product that is drowning in debt.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CNBC

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Multi-award winning comedian Phil Wang makes his first hour Netflix Stand-up comedy special debut with Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Following countless appearances on shows including Live at the Apollo, QI and Netflix's The Comedy Lineup, the comedic star takes centre stage at The London Palladium, exploring race, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage.

Watch anytime on Netflix