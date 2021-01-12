What's on TV for Tuesday, January 12

Tonight marks the return of a few popular shows to the weekly roundup. Prodigal Son returns tonight on FOX with a new season as does The Resident. There are also new episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on this week and Chopped on tonight, and This Is Us fans will have a chance to learn more about Randall’s birth mother.

This Is Us

Last week's episode of This Is Us revealed that Randall's mother might have been alive longer than he originally thought. Tonight we'll get to discover the truth about her and Randall's past.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Prodigal Son

A new season of Prodigal Son officially kicks off tonight. Malcom finds himself taking care of his sister and trying to hide a secret from her and his mother. Meanwhile, he takes on a new case that he once again needs his father’s help to solve.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

A new episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs tonight. On tonight’s episode, Zoey keeps trying to find some private time to spend with Max, but her plans keep getting thwarted by Mo. Emily’s sister Jenna also arrives to lend a hand with the baby.

Watch tonight at 8pm EST on NBC

The Resident

Season 4 of The Resident officially kicks off tonight. On tonight’s episode, Nic and Conrad prepare for their wedding, while the group has flashbacks to the early days of COVID at Chastain Memorial.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Chopped

Tonight's Chopped challenge has former judges -- Amanda Freitag, Marcus Samuelsson, Chris Santos, and Tiffani Faison -- compete. competing against each other for the crown.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Watch anytime on Netflix