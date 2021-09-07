What's on TV for Tuesday, September 7

Tonight the 11 semi-finalists perform on America's Got Talent! Lord William the Great challenges the teams to build a gravity-defying castle off a giant LEGO cliff on LEGO Masters, and Pat and Courtney clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso on Stargirl.



MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Mets are taking on the Miami Marlins in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Marlins Park.

Watch at 6:30pm EDT on FOX Sports

America's Got Talent

Tonight 11 semi-finalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and the title of the most talented act in America.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

LEGO Masters

Tonight on LEGO Masters, the competition is taken to new heights when Lord William the Great challenges the teams to build a gravity-defying castle off a giant LEGO cliff.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Fantasy Island

Tonight on Fantasy island, Nisha wants help to decide between marrying her parent's proposed match or her longtime boyfriend.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Stargirl

Tonight on Stargirl, as Pat and Courtney clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Supergirl

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW