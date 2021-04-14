What's on TV for Wednesday, April 14

The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Darlene is welcoming a new employee on a new episode of The Conners, and one of the celebrities that are part group A will be unmasked tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some basketball. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7:15pm EDT on ESPN

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Dan encounters a surprise visitor who shares some unsolicited advice, leaving him feeling guilty. Meanwhile, Darlene welcomes a new employee to Wellman Plastics.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Masked Singer

On a new episode of The Masked Singer tonight, one celebrity is unmasked from Group "A" and the remaining singers advance. Meanwhile, another wildcard enters the competition for the chance to steal a spot in the game.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a brand new episode of Nancy Drew, Nancy and the Drew Crew work together to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Ryan has an interesting conversation with Celia.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Circle: Season 2

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Call Your Mother

Tonight on a new episode of Call Your Mother, before Sharon leaves town, she and Jean decide to plan a trip to Vegas. Meanwhile, Celia and Freddie have a serious conversation about whether or not they want kids.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on ABC