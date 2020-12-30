What's on TV for Wednesday, December 30

2020 has been a lot for us all, especially in terms of the pandemic. Tonight the CW is honoring some of the front-line workers that have helped us make it through the year. Beyond that, there are new episodes of Forged in Fire, My 600lb Life, and Beat Bobby Flay on tonight, and on HGTV two newlyweds are on the hunt for a new home.

Heroes on the Front Line

There’s no denying that front-line workers have been beyond essential over the past few months. Tonight the CW is highlighting the contributions of some of those from-line workers and other people that have helped us all during the pandemic.

My 600lb Life

At close to 1,000 pounds, Samantha knows something needs to change in her life, otherwise she might die, leaving her daughter without a mother. Making healthy changes is especially difficult for her; however, because she is being paid to eat on online videos.

Beat Bobby Flay

Chefs Saransh Oberoi and Tom Cuomo bring their skills and mustaches to the kitchen to intimidate Bobby Flay on two levels. Beyond Flay, David Burtka and Donatella Arpaia are also there to cheer them on and perhaps convince Bobby to grow some facial hair.

House in a Hurry

The pandemic and low interest rates led to a lot of people buying houses and making moves this year. Tonight on House in a Hurry, newlyweds McKenzie and Heather are looking to buy a home in Savannah, a city that they’ve never visited before.

Forged in Fire

Tonight on Forged in Fire the judges, David Baker, J. Neilson, and Ben Abbott, participate in a home forge battle against each other.

