What's on TV for Wednesday, February 17

Basketball fans have both college and NBA games to watch tonight.TCU is taking on Texas Tech tonight at 6pm EST and the Houston Rockets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:45pm EST. It’s finals time tonight on The Masked Dancer, and there are new episodes of Riverdale, Chicago Med, and more on tonight.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Houston Rockets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some basketball. Tonight’s game will be played from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

College Basketball

TCU is taking on Texas Tech tonight in College Basketball. Tonight’s game is being played live tonight from the home of Texas Tech, United Supermarkets Arena.

Watch at 6pm EST on ESPN2

The Masked Dancer

It’s finals time on The Masked Dancer. Tonight’s 2-hour special will take a journey through the entire first season of the show and highlight some of the best performances of the season before a winner is crowned.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, Toni, Alice, Archie and Kevin fight to keep Riverdale High's doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge. Meanwhile, Veronica realizes Chad is having her followed and has to get creative.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Chicago Med

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago Med, Will runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. Meanwhile, Ethan is dealing with a lot of stress and some symptoms that are making it hard for him to make it through the day.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Behind Her Eyes

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife in this Netflix Original.

Watch anytime on Netflix