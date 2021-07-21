What's on TV for Wednesday, July 21

NBC has a special tonight featuring Olympians and The Jonas Brothers! FC Cincinnati is taking on Atlanta United in some soccer tonight, and Murphy reaches out to an unlikely source for help in getting to Jess on a new episode of Into the Dark.

MLS Soccer

Tonight FC Cincinnati is taking on Atlanta United in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from West End Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX Sports

Turner & Hooch

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day.



Watch anytime on Disney+

Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers

Skilled Olympic athletes from Team USA partner with the Jonas Brothers tonight to shed light on the physical and mental fortitude necessary to achieve dreams of Olympic success.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Behind The Attraction

Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it.

Watch anytime on Disney+

In the Dark

On a new episode of In the Dark, Murphy reaches out to an unlikely source for help in getting to Jess but when Trey makes other plans, the whole thing blows up in their faces.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Kung Fu

Tonight on a new episode of Kung Fu, in the explosive season finale, Nicky learns what is needed to open the forge. Meanwhile, an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea and Dennis' tea ceremony.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Family Karma

Tonight on a new episode of Family Karma, Monica braces for the worst when she convinces her estranged parents to have dinner together for the first time in 13 years.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo