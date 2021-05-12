What's on TV for Wednesday, May 12

The final five singers perform in the quarter-finals tonight on The Masked Singer. A striking stranger appears looking for Nancy on a new episode of Nancy Drew, and Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii on a new episode of The Conners.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Minnesota Wild are hitting the ice against the St. Louis Blues. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Blues, Enterprise Center.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, as the competition nears the finish line, the final five singers perform in the quarter-finals to see who will advance to the semi-finals.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Nancy Drew

On a new episode of Nancy Drew, As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy, and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, leading to a heated encounter with Barb. Meanwhile, Becky gives a presentation on addiction to Mark's class.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Chicago Fire

On a new episode of Chicago Fire tonight a fire breaks out at a pet food factory and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it. The annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

The Upshaws

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Watch anytime on Netflix