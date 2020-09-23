What's on TV for Wednesday, September 23

After weeks of performances, tonight Terry Crews will reveal who has win $1,000,000 in this season’s grand prize America’s Got Talent. The Masked Singer makes its return to television tonight with the premiere of season four of the secretive musical show, and the Property Brothers are taking a look back at some of their most luxurious renovations.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer makes its dramatic return to television tonight! The season four premiere will feature contestants who combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

America's Got Talent

It’s time for the America’s Got Talent finale. Tonight Terry Crews will reveal who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of "America's Got Talent" season 15. The two-hour finale will feature special guest performers and some great surprises.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight Guy’s Grocery Games take on noodles. Guy Fieri is known for his Italian roots, and that means he's got a lot of noodle-knowledge. He decides to bring in four noodle-savvy chefs from across the US for two rounds of highflying noodle action. One talented chef will use their noodle with their noodles to earn a shot at $20,000, and it's guaranteed that someone is going to get saucy.

Watch at 9pm on the Food Network

Forged in Fire: Judges Cut

Ever wonder what goes into making your own knife? Tonight on Forged in Fire: Judges Cut, four bladesmiths must get rolling immediately when they are tasked with creating their signature blade out of a massive ball bearing. After an intense first round, the remaining smiths face an unexpected Forged in Fire first. Ultimately two smiths persevere and return to their home forges where they must recreate one of the Ottoman Empire's most lethal sabers: the Kilij.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on the History Channel

Property Brothers

The Property Brothers are counting down some of their best renovations in special Top 10 Countdown shows. Tonight’s episode looks back at the duo’s most luxurious renovations.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on HGTV