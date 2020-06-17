What's on TV for June 17, 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Hump day! We're halfway through the work week, which very much looked like the previous week, and the week before that. Such is life in 2020. But the good news is there's still more on TV than ever before.

And for sports fans — particularly those who are of the soccer persuasion — today is a pretty important day because it marks the return of the English Premier League , with a pair of games on the schedule. And today we also get the Coppa Italia final, to see which team reigns supreme in Italy.

Plus there's plenty to see on late-night TV, and a few new shows on your favorite streaming services. Read on for the full slate!

What's new tonight in prime-time

Game On! (CBS), 8 p.m.: Comedian Nicole Beyer and baseball's "Big Papi," David Ortiz, guest in a variety of challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams).

Comedian Nicole Beyer and baseball's "Big Papi," David Ortiz, guest in a variety of challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams). Toy Story 3 (ABC), 8 p.m.: When Andy leaves for college, Woody, Buzz and the rest of his toys end up in a day-care center. There, the gang plots a daring escape with the help of some new friends. But some of the toys aren't quite what they seem.

When Andy leaves for college, Woody, Buzz and the rest of his toys end up in a day-care center. There, the gang plots a daring escape with the help of some new friends. But some of the toys aren't quite what they seem. Chicago Med (NBC), 8 p.m.: After a major accident at O'Hare, the E.D. is concerned one of their own is in mortal danger. Will's proposal for a safe injection site goes to the board for consideration. Natalie and Goodwin become concerned for Gwen.

After a major accident at O'Hare, the E.D. is concerned one of their own is in mortal danger. Will's proposal for a safe injection site goes to the board for consideration. Natalie and Goodwin become concerned for Gwen. MasterChef (Fox), 8 p.m.: The Top 18 contestants face their first team challenge in a "MasterChef" 10th anniversary-themed pool party. The home cooks will be dishing up party food for 100 VIP guests, including former "MasterChef" contestants and winners.

The Top 18 contestants face their first team challenge in a "MasterChef" 10th anniversary-themed pool party. The home cooks will be dishing up party food for 100 VIP guests, including former "MasterChef" contestants and winners. The 100 (The CW), 8 p.m.: Octavia gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy and Emori play make believe.

Octavia gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy and Emori play make believe. Seal Team (CBS), 9 p.m.: Tensions boil over among Bravo members when they disagree while training for a mission, and Jason must select a new candidate to join the team..

Tensions boil over among Bravo members when they disagree while training for a mission, and Jason must select a new candidate to join the team.. Chicago Fire (NBC), 9 p.m.: Severide begins his assignment at the Office of Fire Investigation and gets off on the wrong foot when, despite his orders, he reopens an old case. When the cause of an apartment fire hits close to home, Herrmann is on a mission to get to the bottom of it.

Severide begins his assignment at the Office of Fire Investigation and gets off on the wrong foot when, despite his orders, he reopens an old case. When the cause of an apartment fire hits close to home, Herrmann is on a mission to get to the bottom of it. Ultimate Tag (Fox), 9 p.m.: More contestants enter the arena looking to outrun the elite Taggers and their jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

More contestants enter the arena looking to outrun the elite Taggers and their jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host. Bulletproof (The CW), 9 p.m.: Bishop and Pike are welcomed deeper into the Markides family, with and Bishop growing closer to Alex and his daughter, Anna. New recruits to the Unit, Scooch and Paige, investigate the grisly death of a young girl.

Bishop and Pike are welcomed deeper into the Markides family, with and Bishop growing closer to Alex and his daughter, Anna. New recruits to the Unit, Scooch and Paige, investigate the grisly death of a young girl. Swat (CBS), 10 p.m.: The SWAT team must protect a hotel full of civilians after a joint task force mission with the LAPD Gang Division goes wrong, and the city's most dangerous gang leaders scatter across the building to find an escape.

The SWAT team must protect a hotel full of civilians after a joint task force mission with the LAPD Gang Division goes wrong, and the city's most dangerous gang leaders scatter across the building to find an escape. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), 10 p.m.: It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books.

It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. Chicago P.D. (NBC), 10 p.m.: Voight pulls Darius in after Crawford asks Intelligence to investigate a dangerous drug, but there is little trust in the relationship.

Tonight on Late Night

The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon (NBC), 11:34 p.m.: Actor Sean Penn drops in, as does White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo. Weezer is the musical guest.

Actor Sean Penn drops in, as does White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo. Weezer is the musical guest. Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), 11:35 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, German folk group Milky Chance and musician Jack Johnson.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, German folk group Milky Chance and musician Jack Johnson. Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), 10:35 p.m.: Actress Sarah Paulson (who's been in just about everything, including the recent Mrs. America on Hulu) drops in.

Today in sports

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (NBCSN), 1 p.m., NBCSN

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (NBCSN), 1 p.m., NBCSN Coppa Italia Final: Napoli vs. Juventus (ESPN/ESPN+), 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Juventus (ESPN/ESPN+), 3 p.m. Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (NBCSN, Universo), 3:15 p.m.

More on the Premier League games

New today in streaming