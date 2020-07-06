What's on TV for Monday, July 6, 2020

Source: Wang John/Unsplash (Image credit: Wang John/Unsplash)

The bad news? It's the start of another work week. The worse news? For many of us it's another work week at home and not in the cushy confines of our fluorescent-lit cubicles.

Wait — that's a good thing! And it also has absolutely nothing to do with today's TV lineup, which is replete with your usual fare of prime-time favorites, including a new hour of The Wall on NBC, and new Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW.

Plus there are three more hours of The Batchelor tonight, so you get get your guilty pleasure on and pass out in front of the TV.

And on the sports front, there's a lone game from the English Premier League.

Hit up the full schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Monday's shows in prime time

The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 p.m.: When Tina decides it's time to make home improvements, Dave volunteers to re-paint the Butler house, violating Calvin's "man code" and setting off a chain of events that impacts both families.

The Batchelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, ABC, 8 p.m.: Featuring the inaugural seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" as they kicked off nearly two decades of romantic exhilaration and drama, and showcased the two amazing journeys of Alex Michel and Trista Sutter to find love.

The Titan Games, NBC, 8 p.m.: Action continues in the West Division, with Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff as pro Titans waiting to take on this round's winner on Mt. Olympus, in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts.

9-1-1, Fox, 8 p.m.: Emergencies include a skating mishap at an ice show, an accident involving a self-driving car and a fulfillment warehouse robot going rogue. Meanwhile, Eddie's after-hours fight club gets out-of-control and Hen struggles in her relationship with Karen.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The CW, 8 p.m.: Four members of the regular cast, accompanied by guest stars, perform various comic games and sketches.

Bob Hearts Abishola, CBS, 8:30 p.m.: Bob, Douglas and Christina try to get Dottie to make a will. Also, Abishola and Kemi's friendship is tested after Abishola catches Kemi in a lie.

All Rise, CBS, 9 p.m.: Amid holiday parties, Lola must defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her. Also, Judge Lisa Benner enlists Sara, Emily and Luke in staging a "Wizard of Oz"-themed mock trial for the children of Hall of Justice.

The Wall, NBC, 9 p.m.: Holly and Michael take on The Wall.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox, 9 p.m.: The 126 crew race to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, and a father/son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The CW, 9 p.m.: Aspiring magicians, Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli and Alana, are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Bull, CBS, 10 p.m.: Bull sees a visionary whereas the federal government sees a con woman, when he helps the defense of a charismatic entrepreneur, Whitney Holland, who's accused of defrauding investors in her seemingly groundbreaking water filtration system company.

Bull sees a visionary whereas the federal government sees a con woman, when he helps the defense of a charismatic entrepreneur, Whitney Holland, who's accused of defrauding investors in her seemingly groundbreaking water filtration system company. Dateline NBC, NBC, 10 p.m.: The disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Monday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Blake Shelton, Kenan Thompson and musical guest Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani plus Best of Fallon moments. (Repeat)

Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Former MSNBC host Chris Wallace, Emmanuel Acho, the Flaming Lips with musicologists.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 12:35 a.m.: Actress Traces Ellis Ross, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Actress/comedian Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Graham Norton.

The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Joe Jonas, music from Yungblud.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Comedian Joy Koy, Erinn Hayes.

Monday's sports on TV

Cycling: Virtual Tour de France, NBCSN, noon

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

New on Netflix today

A Kid from Coney Island

New today on Amazon Prime Video