What's on TV for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Source: Francisco Andreotti/Unsplash (Image credit: Francisco Andreotti/Unsplash)

Today is July 4. And it's definitely a weird one. Global pandemics. A country as divided as it's been in a long, long time. Celebrations canceled.

But it's still a holiday. And even if you're going to be stuck inside, without small-scale explosives going off in the driveway, there's still plenty to do.

The TV sports schedule is pretty hefty today, from rugby to Formula 1 to all kinds of soccer, plus cornhole, if that's what you're into. And there's a smattering of holiday fare in prime time, too.

Read on for the full schedule. All times are Eastern.

Saturday night's prime-time shows

SEAL Team, CBS, 8 p.m.: Bravo Team works with the Congolese Army on a covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group. Also, Jason argues with Emma about college, and Sonny and Davis make a big decision about their future.

America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 8 p.m.: Don't miss donkeys giving chase, a teen who thinks her face has been removed after dental surgery, and two little girls saying a traumatic goodbye to their tablet.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC, 8 p.m.: Holiday special.

Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 p.m.: Celebrities react to the week's most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television.

A Capitol Fourth, PBS, 8 p.m.: Holiday special.

48 Hours, CBS, 9 p.m.: A newsmagazine that focuses on a single story per episode, told from a number of perspectives by a group of correspondents.

Shark Tank, ABC, 9 p.m.: Entrepreneurs from Arizona hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. Meanwhile, an eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand.

Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 p.m.: Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena, but only two will leave with $10,000 as they look to outrun elite Taggers, including "The Flow." The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena, but only two will leave with $10,000 as they look to outrun elite Taggers, including "The Flow." The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host. The Good Doctor, ABC, 10:02 p.m.: Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever.

Saturday's sports on TV

Super Rugby Aoetaroa: Highlanders vs. Crusaders, ESPN+, 3:05 a.m.

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Practice, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Premier League: Norwich vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Premier League: Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino, ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Premier League: Wolves vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals FC vs. Sky Blue FC, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m.

Cornhole: ACL Cornhole Pro Invitational, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Lecce, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

German DFB-Pokal Football: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 1:45 p.m.

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, CBS, 3 p.m.

Serie A: Lazio vs. AC Milan, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, NBC, 5 p.m.

Copa GNP por Mexico: UNAM vs. Cruz Azul, Telemundo, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL: Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Super Rugby Aoetara: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, 11:35 p.m.

What's new Saturday on HBO