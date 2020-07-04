What's on TV for Saturday, July 4, 2020
Today we celebrate our Independence Day
Today is July 4. And it's definitely a weird one. Global pandemics. A country as divided as it's been in a long, long time. Celebrations canceled.
But it's still a holiday. And even if you're going to be stuck inside, without small-scale explosives going off in the driveway, there's still plenty to do.
The TV sports schedule is pretty hefty today, from rugby to Formula 1 to all kinds of soccer, plus cornhole, if that's what you're into. And there's a smattering of holiday fare in prime time, too.
Read on for the full schedule. All times are Eastern.
Saturday night's prime-time shows
- SEAL Team, CBS, 8 p.m.: Bravo Team works with the Congolese Army on a covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group. Also, Jason argues with Emma about college, and Sonny and Davis make a big decision about their future.
- America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 8 p.m.: Don't miss donkeys giving chase, a teen who thinks her face has been removed after dental surgery, and two little girls saying a traumatic goodbye to their tablet.
- Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC, 8 p.m.: Holiday special.
- Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 p.m.: Celebrities react to the week's most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television.
- A Capitol Fourth, PBS, 8 p.m.: Holiday special.
- 48 Hours, CBS, 9 p.m.: A newsmagazine that focuses on a single story per episode, told from a number of perspectives by a group of correspondents.
- Shark Tank, ABC, 9 p.m.: Entrepreneurs from Arizona hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. Meanwhile, an eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand.
- Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 p.m.: Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena, but only two will leave with $10,000 as they look to outrun elite Taggers, including "The Flow." The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10:02 p.m.: Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever.
Saturday's sports on TV
- Super Rugby Aoetaroa: Highlanders vs. Crusaders, ESPN+, 3:05 a.m.
- Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Practice, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
- Premier League: Norwich vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
- Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
- Premier League: Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
- Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
- Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino, ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.
- Premier League: Wolves vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
- NWSL: Utah Royals FC vs. Sky Blue FC, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m.
- Cornhole: ACL Cornhole Pro Invitational, ESPN, 1 p.m.
- Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Lecce, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.
- German DFB-Pokal Football: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 1:45 p.m.
- Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 3 p.m.
- PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, CBS, 3 p.m.
- Serie A: Lazio vs. AC Milan, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.
- Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, NBC, 5 p.m.
- Copa GNP por Mexico: UNAM vs. Cruz Azul, Telemundo, 7:30 p.m.
- NWSL: Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
- Super Rugby Aoetara: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, 11:35 p.m.
What's new Saturday on HBO
- Midway, 2019
