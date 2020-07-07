What's on TV for Tuesday, June 7, 2020

Source: Scheier Hr/Unsplash (Image credit: Scheier Hr/Unsplash)

Those of us of a certain age will always have a special place in our hearts for All in the Family and Good Times . And tonight they get their due on ABC, with fresh takes on the iconic series, performed live in front of a studio audience. (And in a time before pandemics.) Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker? You can see it. Jay Pharoah as JJ Evans? Yes, please!

Elsewhere, Stargirl is back on The CW tonight, and Gordon Ramsay heads to Oakland.

Plus, the Premier League and Serie A soccer league are back in action, as is the NWSL.

Read on for the full schedule. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday night in prime-time

NCIS, CBS, 8 p.m.: The NCIS team investigates a petty officer's murder that was live-streamed on a popular gaming app. Also, Gibbs watches his 11-year-old neighbor, Phineas, when his mom must leave on a last-minute trip.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times', ABC, 8 p.m.: A tribute to the sitcoms "All in the Family" and "Good Times," featuring fresh takes on original episodes from each. Woody Harrelson stars as Archie Bunker, and Jay Pharoah plays James "J.J." Evans Jr.

America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 p.m.: America's Got Talent returns with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and new judge Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews returns as host. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million.

Hell's Kitchen, Fox, 8 p.m.: The remaining chefs are given 30 minutes to create a pizza inspired by an assigned country. Later, during dinner service, Melissa Fumero and model Devon Windsor join as special guests, and while both teams struggle, one just can't keep up.

Secrets of the Dead, PBS, 8 p.m.: oin a team of archaeologists as they examine one of the most significant Viking graves ever found and test the DNA of the remains of the female warrior buried inside, rewriting our understanding of Viking society.

Stargirl, The CW, 8 p.m.: After Courtney gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat decides they need to come clean to Barbara. Meanwhile, Cindy takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick.

FBI, CBS, 9 p.m.: When a board member of a soon-to-be-public medical tech company is murdered, the team tries to find out who had the most to gain from his death. Also, OA is conflicted when pressure to help a family member is at odds with his commitment to tell the truth.

Gordon Ramsey's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Fox, 9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to The Park, a gastropub located in Oak Park, CA. Rob Gronkowski stops by the restaurant as a decoy, so Gordon can experience the food and issues first hand, while not being noticed.

American Experience, PBS, 9 p.m.: Explore the final four years, 1916-1920, of the campaign for the passage of the 19th amendment and meet some of the unsung women whose tireless work would finally ban discrimination at American polls on the basis of sex.

Tom Papa: Freaked Out, The CW, 9 p.m.: Comedian Tom Papa returns to Cleveland, Ohio at his fast-paced comedic best while relating the everyman struggles of family life, falling behind to the super rich and his hilarious cure for angry young men.

Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 p.m.: Dre is torn between looking out for Junior as his father and letting him make his mistakes. Then, Jack loses a friend after trying to look cool.

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 p.m.: When a father and son bank robbing duo escape from a prison transport van on their way to trial and pick up where they left off, the team must hunt them down before they steal enough money to escape the country.

What Would You Do, ABC, 10 p.m.: See how people react in both Mississippi and New York to a man displaying the Confederate flag in a restaurant. Also, a coffee shop manager berates a cashier for offering to give a homeless man free food; two young men publicly discuss engaging in revenge porn.

World of Dance, NBC, 10:01 p.m.: "The Duels" round begins with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and acts won't know their opponent until they hit the dance floor.

Tuesday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Singer Demi Lovato, Queer Eye 's Jonathan Van Ness.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Politician Stacey Abrams, U.S. Women's National Team's Megan Rapinoe.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.: Guest host Anthony Anderson, D.L. Hughley, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Comedian Patton Oswalt, musician Janelle Monae.

The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, music from Alec Benjamin.

Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, music from Alec Benjamin. A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Lauren Ash and Ben Feldman.

Tuesday's Sports on TV

EFL: Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Peacock, 1 p.m.

Serie A: Lecce vs. Lazio, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Leicester, NBCSN, 3:15 p.m.

Serie A: AC Milan vs. Juventus, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

Boxing: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda, ESPN, 8 p.m.

What's new Tuesday on Netflix

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

What's new Tuesday on Amazon Prime Video

The Tourist (2010)

What's new Tuesday on HBO