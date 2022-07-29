Who won HOH on Big Brother last night? Here's why fans are angry

By published

The HOH competition had fans cursing CBS on social media. This is what went down

Big Brother season 24, who won HOH on Big Brother season 24 episode 10
A lot happened during the Thursday night's live eviction episode of Big Brother season 24, including one of the biggest blindsides yet this season, but it's what happened at the end of the episode that had fans griping on social media. 

But before we get to the drama over tonight's Head of Household competition, let's find out who got evicted from the BB Motel this week, shall we? At the end of Wednesday night's episode, long-targeted housemate Taylor Hale finally got her redemption and some support in the form of a brand new alliance called The Leftover, comprised of Taylor, Kyle, Michael, Brittany, Joseph, Monte and Turner. Their plan is to blindside the girls' alliance alpha, Ameerah, and they make good on that plan.

When former HOH Matt Turner announces Ameerah and Terrance as the replacement nominees, the Festie Besties are shocked. "I feel like I've been hit with a brick," Terrance confesses. Ameerah concurs: "I was kind of anticipating Turner making a big move but I didn't think it was going to be me and Terrance."

Despite some suspicions, for the most part, Ameerah feels like she is safe this week. However, with a seven to four vote, she is chosen to be evicted from the Big Brother house this week. "You guys got me," she said upon hearing the news. 

So what will happen to her Festie Bestie Terrance? Host Julie Chen announces: "At BB Fest, you can have more than one Bestie. The surviving Bestie will have the power to choose which set of Besties they want to choose...if anyone in your group wins Head of Household, you're all safe that week...if your set of Besties is nominated, you will all sit on the chopping block but only one of you will go home."

Terrance chooses Monte and Joseph as his new Festie Besties, and the group is herded into the backyard for this week's HOH competition, called The Invitation. The housemates will have to search through 1,500 envelopes to find a red invitation. The first eight houseguests to do so would move onto round two of the HOH comp. 

Viewers got to watch as Jasmine, Terrance and Brittany discovered red envelopes... and then the credits started to roll. And it appears like the live feeds also cut out during the comp, which means that, much to their frustration, BB24 fans will have to wait until Sunday night to find out who is this week's new HOH. 

Who won HOH on Big Brother? Fans don't get to find out

Many Big Brother fans took to Twitter to air their frustration, especially as the show wasted precious minutes showing shoutouts from the housemates and clips of a new movie, The Invitation, instead of the full HOH comp. 

