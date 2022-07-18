Who won Head of Household on Big Brother this week?

The competition is wide open now after Paloma's shocking early exit last episode on Big Brother season 24 and we officially have a new Head of Household and a new target on the eviction chopping block.

After the last episode, Jasmine, Joseph, Michael, Kyle, Monte, Ameerah and Taylor were up for HOH and had to compete in a pie-eating contest where they had to answer true-or-false questions about the BB Motel that they'd been living in for the past week. They had to search the pies using only their mouths for a "T" or "F" hiding within the pie and answer the question correctly to move onto the next round of the HOH comp, with the pies growing larger with each subsequent round.

Kyle and Monte were eliminated in the first round, with Taylor and Joseph knocked out next. "Bummer! I thought I really had this comp down...I didn't think there was any way that anybody would knock me out since I was moving really quickly," Taylor said in a confessional. "That made me mad@"

"Taylor losing the HOH is good because she's still enemy number one in the house. We were all on board to vote her out week number one, and she got a second week of life," Pooch said in a talking head. "I'm glad she got to enjoy another week in the house because I personally like her but it's time to send her packing."

Michael, Ameerah and Jasmine make it to the final three, but Ameerah answered a question incorrectly, eliminating her from the HOH comp. "I'm out of this competition but I'm looking over at Jasmine who is in my 'Girls Girls'" alliance and Michael who is in my "Poe's Pack" alliance and at this point, somebody that I'm aligned with is going to win so I may not have anything to worry about," Ameerah said in a confessional.

Before Jasmine and Michael go head-to-head in the final round, she asks him to throw the competition because she wants a letter from home. He doesn't promise that, but he does say that he won't vote her for eviction if he wins the pie-eating contest. Regardless, Jasmine ended up winning the final round and is officially this week's Head of Household.

"Losing the HOH competition is tough to swallow but I do feel good with Jasmine based on the deal we made during the competition," Michael said.

Who does Jasmine put up for eviction this week? Last week's target, beauty queen Taylor Hale, as well as Pooch, who offered himself up as a pawn in what the girls' dubbed "a dumb move."

"If Pooch is going to go ahead and vultures to put himself up on the block, we may not have that many opportunities in the future so I think we may need to strike now," Ameerah confessed.

"Talyor, honestly, you came into this house, you slept right beside me and you didn't ever talk game with me so I want to give respect to the first HOH and try to get you out this house," Jasmine explained during the nomination ceremony. "Pooch, honestly, I just picked you because you had the opportunity to become Backstage Boss and although that was not your fault, I do feel like you should fight in the veto competition and hopefully you'll get to stay."

"Taylor was my original target but Pooch is this huge threat that made this offer to put himself up," Jasmine said in a confessional. "I ain't aligned with Pooch or Taylor so I just need the veto to go my way, and as long as my ma'ams stay the same, I'm sitting back and relaxing."

