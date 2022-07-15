Why did Paloma leave Big Brother? Inside the shocking early exit

This week's 'eviction' had fans reeling — why did Paloma leave Big Brother season 24?

Why did Paloma leave Big Brother? Paloma Aguilar on Big Brother season 24
Paloma Aguilar proved to be an early standout on Big Brother season 24 — but not for good reasons. The 22-year-old California-based interior designer was quickly dubbed this season's villain by fans after all of her microaggressions and manipulations against fellow Big Brother season 24 cast member Taylor Hale, banding the female housemates against the former Miss Michigan USA.

But it looks like the tension of the reality-show competition took its toll on Aguilar, as it was shockingly announced ahead of the scheduled live eviction on Thursday night's episode that Paloma was removed from the Big Brother house on Wednesday. 

During a house meeting, this week's Head of Household Daniel Durston read a statement from the producers to the rest of the competitors: “Due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game. She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best.”

Prior to the announcement, there were clues about Paloma's anxiety and exhaustion levels. "I want some privacy. I'm serious. I physically cannot sleep in this house," she told Matt Turner. "I really want to leave." Along with her insomnia, she also mentioned her recent difficulty eating. The last footage of Aguilar shows her going into the upstairs diary room, presumably to talk to producers, and never returning. 

How does her departure impact this week's eviction? Well, there wasn't one! Aguilar was one of the Backstage Pass holders, and her "self-eviction" basically made that twist implode in on itself. Host Julie Chen Moonves explained: "The original plan tonight would not have culminated in a vote and eviction, but instead a battle between one of the two nominees, chosen by the house, and one of the Backstage Pass holders. The loser would have gone home immediately." 

Since Paloma departed prematurely, fellow Backstage Pass holders Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes as well as nominated evictees Terrance Higgins and Taylor Hale—who was voted in after Michael Bruner used the Power of Veto on himself last episode—were all safe from eviction this week. 

And that's just week one!

Fans question why did Paloma leave Big Brother:

Big Brother viewers had plenty to say about Paloma's premature exit from the show:

