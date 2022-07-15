Why did Paloma leave Big Brother? Inside the shocking early exit

Paloma Aguilar proved to be an early standout on Big Brother season 24 — but not for good reasons. The 22-year-old California-based interior designer was quickly dubbed this season's villain by fans after all of her microaggressions and manipulations against fellow Big Brother season 24 cast member Taylor Hale, banding the female housemates against the former Miss Michigan USA.

But it looks like the tension of the reality-show competition took its toll on Aguilar, as it was shockingly announced ahead of the scheduled live eviction on Thursday night's episode that Paloma was removed from the Big Brother house on Wednesday.

During a house meeting, this week's Head of Household Daniel Durston read a statement from the producers to the rest of the competitors: “Due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game. She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best.”

Prior to the announcement, there were clues about Paloma's anxiety and exhaustion levels. "I want some privacy. I'm serious. I physically cannot sleep in this house," she told Matt Turner. "I really want to leave." Along with her insomnia, she also mentioned her recent difficulty eating. The last footage of Aguilar shows her going into the upstairs diary room, presumably to talk to producers, and never returning.

How does her departure impact this week's eviction? Well, there wasn't one! Aguilar was one of the Backstage Pass holders, and her "self-eviction" basically made that twist implode in on itself. Host Julie Chen Moonves explained: "The original plan tonight would not have culminated in a vote and eviction, but instead a battle between one of the two nominees, chosen by the house, and one of the Backstage Pass holders. The loser would have gone home immediately."

Since Paloma departed prematurely, fellow Backstage Pass holders Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes as well as nominated evictees Terrance Higgins and Taylor Hale—who was voted in after Michael Bruner used the Power of Veto on himself last episode—were all safe from eviction this week.

And that's just week one!

Fans question why did Paloma leave Big Brother:

Big Brother viewers had plenty to say about Paloma's premature exit from the show:

I understand Paloma may have had a manic episode. Hope she gets help but this does not excuse her micro aggressions and bullying. Please do not relate the two just to excuse her behavior. Taylor is a human and she deserved respect. Thank you #bb24July 14, 2022 See more

“due to a personal matter paloma will no longer be participating in the big brother game” #BB24 pic.twitter.com/36oMN4KFlOJuly 15, 2022 See more

“Godspeed Paloma” did it for me.July 15, 2022 See more

i’ll never not laugh i’m rly sorry but like … it was 8 days ……… they knew her for 8 days no way they imprinted on PALOMA?! https://t.co/7HUx9VjCp6July 15, 2022 See more

Tonight had a bunch for bad karma for Jasmine and Paloma. Jasmine hurting her ankle and Paloma self evicted herself. Taylor reign supreme 🥱😈#BB24July 15, 2022 See more

I’m praying Paloma gets the help and treatment she desperately needs for her extreme pettiness.#bb24 #bigbrother #bigbrother24 pic.twitter.com/roIvlkIYI7July 15, 2022 See more

What the hell was that? The way Paloma was talking, the things she was saying…omg 🫣 #BB24 #bigbrother24 pic.twitter.com/wLj7ruHDXLJuly 15, 2022 See more

Paloma officially gone. I think that's best for her mental health. Game wise, I expect CBS to use it as a way to keep Taylor in the game. #BB24July 15, 2022 See more

West Coast Tweeting now. Watching Paloma tell Taylor that she doesn't have time to talk to her, wipes away any sympathy I had for her. I'm glad Tay called her out as being rude. #BB24July 15, 2022 See more