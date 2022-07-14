Michael from Big Brother throws a wrench in Head of Household Daniel's master plan

We're only three episodes and already there's drama — especially for Michael from Big Brother season 24, airing on CBS and Paramount Plus.

At the end of Sunday night's episode, Michael Bruner, a 28-year-old attorney from Rochester, Minnesota, was put up for eviction, alongside Terrence Higgins, by Head of Household Daniel Durston. Wednesday's episode picks up soon thereafter and Michael — a Big Brother superfan — is quick to appeal to his fellow housemates to see if anyone would be willing to complete for him in the "Power of Veto". Unsurprisingly, he doesn't find any takers. His predicament is made all the tenser after viewers see Daniel tell Terrence that he's not his real target. Michael is.

Michael, Daniel, Terrence and three players chosen at random — Indy, Turner and Ameerah — go head-to-head in the Veto competition, which is fashioned after a Middle Ages-esque jousting competition. The reality-show gods are on his side because Michael ends up victorious, able to save himself with the veto and forcing Daniel to put another cast member up for eviction. Michael's replacement? Taylor Hale.

So, why did Daniel pick Taylor? Paloma Aguilar, who has had a vendetta brewing against Hale — the former Miss Michigan USA — for lack of being a "girls' girl," gets in his ear. She uses a "he-said, she-said," that happened between Taylor and Monte, in her favor and makes the beauty queen out to look like a liar to the rest of the housemates.

In the end, Paloma's manipulations work and Daniel chooses her alongside Taylor to be up for eviction in Thursday night's live episode. Who will go home? And how will the Backstage Pass holders, of which Paloma is one, affect things? Stay tuned!

Fans react to Michael from Big Brother's victory:

While Paloma Aguilar has proven to be far from a fan favorite this season so far, Big Brother viewers were cheering on superfan Michael Bruner to win the Power of Veto competition and save himself from eviction, especially after being so blatantly targeted by the Head of Household (HOH) Daniel. Here's what Big Brother fans are saying on Twitter about his victory:

