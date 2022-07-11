Big Brother fans angry that 'toxic' Paloma is already ganging up on Taylor

Only two episodes in and Paloma might be the least favorite Big Brother houseguest ever

Paloma Aguilar on Big Brother season 24, Paloma, Big Brother
We're only two episodes into Big Brother season 24, airing on CBS and Paramount Plus, and we've already got ourselves a villain: Paloma Aguilar.

The 22-year-old California girl had been chosen by Backstage Boss Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli as one of three contestants, alongside Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes  to join Pooch backstage. The trio couldn't compete, be nominated this week or vote on eviction night; however, unlike Pooch, they would be up for grabs during Thursday's live eviction and viewers could vote to save them. 

Despite being one of the Backstage bunch, Paloma spent plenty of time in the spotlight during Sunday night's episode, during which she and the majority of the house's female competitors banded together to form an alliance, dubbed the "Girls' Girls." The impetus for the group name? Fellow Big Brother season 24 cast member Taylor Hale, whom Paloma had her sights set on from the jump.

Hale, a 27-year-old former Miss Michigan USA, drew not only Paloma's attentions during episode two. "Taylor is wonderfully attractive, she's very confident, she's witty and clearly a competitive person," Monte Taylor says in a confessional, after a bikini-clad Taylor joins him, Pooch and Kyle for a game of pool. 

"I'm trying to bond with the guys... the best thing that I can do is play their rules, play their game," Taylor reveals of her strategy. "Playing a little bit of oil is an easy way to hear how they talk and communicate so I can infiltrate, speak their language and now start to talk game with them."

That strategy seemingly rubbed Paloma the wrong way. "My initial impression of Taylor is that she wants to use her beauty to allure men which is a strategy which is like so old," she says in a confessional. "Her demeanor comes across as even more cocky when she's not trying to make an effort with women. She's just digging that hole for herself with the girls."

Later, the men are hanging out upstairs and the bulk of the women are downstairs.  "We have two women missing: Nicole and, of course, Taylor...no surprise there," Paloma tells the gal group. "She's a pageant girl, that's why she's trying to get in with the guys." Paloma, Alyssa, Brittany, Jasmine, Indy, and Ameerah decide then and there to form an alliance with each other, calling their group the "Girls' Girls." 

Paloma later tries to get some intel out of this week's HOH, Daniel Durston, and immediately brings up Taylor as a possible eviction choice. "She's a question mark," Paloma starts. "She's one of the people that I didn't connect with immediately," Daniel admits. "I just don't know if I can trust her," Paloma says. 

"Taylor is just not part of the Girls' Girls alliance and she's spending so much time around the guys. I wouldn't personally go for Taylor because if she somehow stays in the house, she's gonna come for me...so of course, I want to persuade [Daniel] to help my game," Paloma says in a talking head.

It looks like her scheme is working, with Daniel confessing: "We're not sure where Taylor stands so the thought of her going up on the block is definitely an option."

Alas, at the end-of-episode nomination ceremony, the two houseguests that Daniel nominates for eviction do not include Taylor Hale — instead, he chooses Terrence and Michael. 

"Even though Daniel hasn't nominated Taylor, seeing two guys on the block is wonderful for Paloma's game because of numbers," Paloma says after the nominee reveal. "The only thing I'm worried about is this backstage fiasco...you never know what's in store."

Fans react to Paloma, Big Brother 'villian':

Big Brother viewers were not fans of Paloma's strategizing against fellow housemate Taylor Hale, and took to social media to discuss their displeasure. 

