Big Brother fans angry that 'toxic' Paloma is already ganging up on Taylor

We're only two episodes into Big Brother season 24, airing on CBS and Paramount Plus, and we've already got ourselves a villain: Paloma Aguilar.

The 22-year-old California girl had been chosen by Backstage Boss Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli as one of three contestants, alongside Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes to join Pooch backstage. The trio couldn't compete, be nominated this week or vote on eviction night; however, unlike Pooch, they would be up for grabs during Thursday's live eviction and viewers could vote to save them.

Despite being one of the Backstage bunch, Paloma spent plenty of time in the spotlight during Sunday night's episode, during which she and the majority of the house's female competitors banded together to form an alliance, dubbed the "Girls' Girls." The impetus for the group name? Fellow Big Brother season 24 cast member Taylor Hale, whom Paloma had her sights set on from the jump.

Hale, a 27-year-old former Miss Michigan USA, drew not only Paloma's attentions during episode two. "Taylor is wonderfully attractive, she's very confident, she's witty and clearly a competitive person," Monte Taylor says in a confessional, after a bikini-clad Taylor joins him, Pooch and Kyle for a game of pool.

"I'm trying to bond with the guys... the best thing that I can do is play their rules, play their game," Taylor reveals of her strategy. "Playing a little bit of oil is an easy way to hear how they talk and communicate so I can infiltrate, speak their language and now start to talk game with them."

That strategy seemingly rubbed Paloma the wrong way. "My initial impression of Taylor is that she wants to use her beauty to allure men which is a strategy which is like so old," she says in a confessional. "Her demeanor comes across as even more cocky when she's not trying to make an effort with women. She's just digging that hole for herself with the girls."

Later, the men are hanging out upstairs and the bulk of the women are downstairs. "We have two women missing: Nicole and, of course, Taylor...no surprise there," Paloma tells the gal group. "She's a pageant girl, that's why she's trying to get in with the guys." Paloma, Alyssa, Brittany, Jasmine, Indy, and Ameerah decide then and there to form an alliance with each other, calling their group the "Girls' Girls."

Paloma later tries to get some intel out of this week's HOH, Daniel Durston, and immediately brings up Taylor as a possible eviction choice. "She's a question mark," Paloma starts. "She's one of the people that I didn't connect with immediately," Daniel admits. "I just don't know if I can trust her," Paloma says.

"Taylor is just not part of the Girls' Girls alliance and she's spending so much time around the guys. I wouldn't personally go for Taylor because if she somehow stays in the house, she's gonna come for me...so of course, I want to persuade [Daniel] to help my game," Paloma says in a talking head.

It looks like her scheme is working, with Daniel confessing: "We're not sure where Taylor stands so the thought of her going up on the block is definitely an option."

Alas, at the end-of-episode nomination ceremony, the two houseguests that Daniel nominates for eviction do not include Taylor Hale — instead, he chooses Terrence and Michael.

"Even though Daniel hasn't nominated Taylor, seeing two guys on the block is wonderful for Paloma's game because of numbers," Paloma says after the nominee reveal. "The only thing I'm worried about is this backstage fiasco...you never know what's in store."

Fans react to Paloma, Big Brother 'villian':

Big Brother viewers were not fans of Paloma's strategizing against fellow housemate Taylor Hale, and took to social media to discuss their displeasure.

Only two episodes in and Paloma might be the least favorite houseguest ever #BB24 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/JM4pZhr8vjJuly 11, 2022 See more

Does this lady Paloma think she's all that? Please please please get rid of her & her nasty ways!!! @BB_Updates #bigbrother #BBJuly 11, 2022 See more

@CBSBigBrother Did y'all know you cast Regina George's evil twin? I hope y'all are planning to step in because shittalkin' aside, this is unacceptable.July 11, 2022 See more

who watches big brother? bc i already don’t like paloma. she’s being so mean to taylor for absolutely no reasonJuly 11, 2022 See more

Taylor: *literally playing pool with the guys*Paloma: 🤬🤬#bb24 #BigBrotherJuly 11, 2022 See more

"But also like, this isn't a game like to impress the guys. It's a game to make like friends & like be good with the girls, be homies" Paloma to DanielThat's what Big Brother is?!#bigbrother24 pic.twitter.com/ibGOJQWvYyJuly 11, 2022 See more

“Girls girls” don’t attack other women for talking to guys or playing pool with them! These girls especially Paloma are ridiculous. So far routing for Taylor.July 11, 2022 See more

Since I started watching big brother live there has not been a houseguest I have wanted to see their downfall more than Paloma #BB24July 11, 2022 See more

why is literally every single one of palomas DRs ab taylor and taylor said nothing about her LMAO it’s very embarrassing #bb24July 11, 2022 See more

My casual Big Brother parents hated Paloma based on this episode! #BB24July 11, 2022 See more

if big brother continues to showcase people like paloma during the eps, i swear to god #bb24July 11, 2022 See more

Taylor has committed the unpardonable sin of being prettier than Paloma #BigBrotherJuly 11, 2022 See more

What is Paloma's deal with Taylor? #bb24 #BBLF #CBSBigBrother #BigBrother #ICTV #myiclicktv pic.twitter.com/IqqpxZjpE5July 11, 2022 See more

I predicted the @CBSBigBrother edit would be unkind to Taylor. So far it’s made Paloma look like the villain she actually is. The edit also is showing the girls girls targeting strong guys, which is what they falsely told the guys Taylor was the only girl doing that. #BB24July 11, 2022 See more

We don’t care evict toxic paloma Thursday with the twist #bb24July 11, 2022 See more

Don’t say you’re a girl’s girl then throw another girl under the bus… I literally can’t stand Paloma. 😩 #bb24 #bigbrother24 #bigbrotherJuly 11, 2022 See more

make the backstage twist that paloma just goes home @CBSBigBrother #bb24July 11, 2022 See more