Meet the Big Brother season 24 cast
By Terrell Smith published
Meet the new contestants competing for their chance at Big Brother's $750,000 cash prize.
CBS has finally announced the people brave enough to step into the Big Brother house, which in this 24th season happens to be a mid-century Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel."
In a season that CBS has encouraged viewers to "expect the unexpected," the following competitors are no doubt preparing themselves to deal with the curveballs host Julie Chen Moonves will throw their way, along with the mind games and acts of downright manipulation other players will unleash.
So without further ado, meet your 16 new contestants of Big Brother season 24. CBS was kind enough to introduce the cast on Instagram.
Now if you didn't catch all their names or where they are from, don't worry, we've got you covered. Just take a look below.
Monte Taylor
Monte Taylor is a personal trainer from Bears, Delaware.
Matt "Turner" Turner
Matt "Turner" Turner is a thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Massachusetts.
Alyssa Snider
Alyssa Snider is a marketing representative from Sarasota, Florida.
Ameerah Jones
Ameerah Jones is a content designer from Westminster, Maryland.
Brittany Hoopes
Brittany Hoopes is a hypnotherapist from Atlanta, Georgia.
Daniel Durston
Daniel Durston is a Vegas performer from Ontario, California.
Indy Santos
Indy Santos is a corporate flight attendant from São Paulo, Brazil.
Jasmine Davis
Jasmine Davis is an entrepreneur from Terry, Mississippi.
Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli
Joe Pooch Pucciarelli is an assistant football coach from Staten Island, New York.
Kyle Capener
Kyle Capener is unemployed from Bountiful, Utah.
Marvin Achi
Marvin Achi is a chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria.
Michael Bruner
Michael Bruner is an attorney from Saint Michael, Minnesota.
Nicole Layog
Nicole Layog is a private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Paloma Aguilar
Paloma Aguilar is an interior designer from San Marcos, California.
Taylor Hale
Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
Terrance Higgins
Terrance Higgins is a bus driver from Chicago, Illinois.
If we were to pick someone to look out for this season, we’re going to say that person is Terrance Higgins. Perhaps he’ll show that his life experience will serve as an advantage in the competition.
Don’t forget the Big Brother season 24 premiere is a 90-minute episode and airs on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, the CBS app and Paramount Plus (for premium subscribers). The Big Brother 24/7 Live Feeds also become available to access on Paramount Plus on the day of the premiere.
