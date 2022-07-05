Meet the Big Brother season 24 cast

CBS has finally announced the people brave enough to step into the Big Brother house, which in this 24th season happens to be a mid-century Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel."

In a season that CBS has encouraged viewers to "expect the unexpected," the following competitors are no doubt preparing themselves to deal with the curveballs host Julie Chen Moonves will throw their way, along with the mind games and acts of downright manipulation other players will unleash.

So without further ado, meet your 16 new contestants of Big Brother season 24. CBS was kind enough to introduce the cast on Instagram.

Now if you didn't catch all their names or where they are from, don't worry, we've got you covered. Just take a look below.

Monte Taylor

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Monte Taylor is a personal trainer from Bears, Delaware.

Matt "Turner" Turner

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Matt "Turner" Turner is a thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Alyssa Snider

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Alyssa Snider is a marketing representative from Sarasota, Florida.

Ameerah Jones

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Ameerah Jones is a content designer from Westminster, Maryland.

Brittany Hoopes

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Brittany Hoopes is a hypnotherapist from Atlanta, Georgia.

Daniel Durston

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Daniel Durston is a Vegas performer from Ontario, California.

Indy Santos

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Indy Santos is a corporate flight attendant from São Paulo, Brazil.

Jasmine Davis

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Jasmine Davis is an entrepreneur from Terry, Mississippi.

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Joe Pooch Pucciarelli is an assistant football coach from Staten Island, New York.

Kyle Capener

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Kyle Capener is unemployed from Bountiful, Utah.

Marvin Achi

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Marvin Achi is a chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria.

Michael Bruner

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Michael Bruner is an attorney from Saint Michael, Minnesota.

Nicole Layog

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Nicole Layog is a private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Paloma Aguilar

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Paloma Aguilar is an interior designer from San Marcos, California.

Taylor Hale

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Terrance Higgins

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Terrance Higgins is a bus driver from Chicago, Illinois.

If we were to pick someone to look out for this season, we’re going to say that person is Terrance Higgins. Perhaps he’ll show that his life experience will serve as an advantage in the competition.

Don’t forget the Big Brother season 24 premiere is a 90-minute episode and airs on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, the CBS app and Paramount Plus (for premium subscribers). The Big Brother 24/7 Live Feeds also become available to access on Paramount Plus on the day of the premiere.