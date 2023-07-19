Why Idris Elba wants to make another Luther movie

Idris Elba is currently busy taking on a gang of thugs up in the air over on Apple TV Plus in Hijack, but he's revealed that he's keen to return as John Luther, one of his most well-loved characters.

We last saw him play the grizzled detective in Luther: The Fallen Sun, the Netflix follow-up to one of the best BBC dramas in recent memory. Whilst speaking to Collider, Elba revealed that the Luther movie had performed really well for the streaming service, and encouraged us to keep our hopes up for another case.

"Yeah, it did really well", the star said. "Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

Luther: The Fallen Sun was released earlier in 2023 and picked up where we left him at the end of the original show. The disgraced detective ends up being arrested and put behind bars after the sadistic serial killer and cyber-terrorist David Robey (Andy Serkis) dredges up info on Luther's misdeeds over his career.

Tormented by the killer he failed to catch whilst he's in prison, Luther decides to break himself out of prison to bring Robey to justice by any means necessary, and finally deliver on the promise he'd made to a mother years ago. Whilst he's on Robey's trail, DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo), the new head of the Serious and Serial Crime Unit, tries to track the ex-detective down and put him back behind bars.

It's no surprise that Idris Elba feels like we could see more from Luther, as The Fallen Sun definitely ended in a way that left the door wide open for him to take on another criminal on the streets of London.

After the climactic showdown with Robey, Luther is brought back to the UK, where he's invited to have a word with a character who is implied to be the head of MI5. Could this be the start of a new career for John Luther?

Luther: The Fallen Sun is available to stream on Netflix. For more info on all the latest releases, check out our guide to the new movies coming your way for the rest of the year.