Trending

You can now record ESPN channels on Sling TV

By

And full DVR controls are now available on all channels

ESPN on Sling

Source: Sling TV (Image credit: Sling TV)

Sling today announced that it's added the ability to record ESPN channels via its cloud-based DVR. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNUEWS and ESPNU.

It doesn't include ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, and SEC Network+.

In addition, Sling says it's activated full DVR funcationality on all of its DVR-capable channels. Here's the deal :

Slingers can now pause, rewind or fast-forward through any recorded programs, and even skip the commercials. Previously, recordings on select channels would automatically redirect viewers to on-demand content, if available. With this update, viewers can now watch the version they recorded and fast-forward through commercials, saving time to watch the shows they love, without interruption.

The one caveat here is that Cloud DVR service costs $5 a month with a base Sling TV subscription.

Cloud DVR is available for $5 per month with a Sling base subscription. To add Cloud DVR to a Sling TV subscription, Slingers can choose "Change Subscription" on the "My Account" page of sling.com.

Sling TV

The deets

Pay for (mostly) what you want

Sling TV isn't quite true a la carte TV, but it's closer than anyone else, which lets you watch more and spend less. And now its DVR is available on more channels than ever.