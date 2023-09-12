Castlevania: Nocturne: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Castlevania: Nocturne is a sequel series to the popular adult animated Netflix series Castlevania, which came to an end after its fourth season aired back in 2021.

Whilst the original show — which was the streamer's first original anime — told the story of vampire slayer, Trevor Belmont, this new chapter takes us forward over 300 years in the future. Here, we're introduced to one of his descendants, the legendary Richter Belmont. Richter has continued to uphold the family legacy and is doing battle with his own demons (quite literally).

Alongside a motley crew of vampire hunters and magic users, Richter will seek to prevent the impending return of a prophesied vampire messiah in order to prevent the apocalypse and save humanity. The original series is hailed as one of the best TV adaptations of a video game to date, and featured stunning visuals and a killer soundtrack throughout... will the spin-off measure up?

Here's everything we know about Castlevania: Nocturne right now.

All eight episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne will be available to stream on Thursday, September 28.

Castlevania: Nocturne plot

As with the previous Castlevania series, this sequel series follows the trials of another member of the Belmont dynasty. This time around, we're following Richter Belmont, a vampire hunter living during the French Revolution who finds himself doing battle with a ruling class that has allied with a terrifying new presence.

The full Castlevania: Nocturne plot reads: "France, 1792 — the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Richter faces a terrifying new foe. (Image credit: Netflix)

Castlevania: Nocture cast

The star-studded voice cast for Castlevania: Nocturne has been revealed. It includes:

Edward Bluemel (Persuasion) as Richter Belmont, a descendant of the vampire-slaying clan

Pixie Davies (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Maria, a magic user battling the vampiric elite

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) as Annette, a woman with magic powers who escaped vampire-enforced slavery in the Caribbean

Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) as Edouard, a talented opera singer who abandoned the theatre to accompany Annette

Nastassja Kinski (Inland Empire) as Tera, a mother who serves as a mentor to young vampire hunters

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) as Olrox, the vampire who killed Richter's mother years ago

Franka Potente (Titans) as Erzsebet Báthory, the "Queen of Vampires" who hopes to rule the world.

Expect plenty of gruesome action in the new series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a Castlevania: Nocture trailer?

Netflix has given us an exciting tease of what's to come in the new season in the full Castlevania: Nocturne trailer, and it looks like the spin-off will be just as exciting as the original series.

In it, we see Richter and his companions take on a whole host of horrifying nightcreatures, as Richter makes his statement of intent: "I am Richter Belmont, last descendant of the Belmont clan, and I kill vampires! Who's ****ing next?!" And all this action is set to an epic arrangement of one of Castlevania's most iconic tracks. What's not to like?

A teaser for the new series arrived in July 2023. In it, we see how Richter set out on his path as a vampire hunter, receiving an ultimatum from a creature of the night who promises to kill him one day, and bear witness to the prophesied arrival of the so-called Vampire Messiah. Check it out below.

What game is Castlevania: Nocturne based on?

Castlevania: Nocturne is reportedly based on two installments in the video game franchise: 1993's Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its 1997 sequel, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.