'Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History' —release date, presenter, Harry Potter links and everything we know

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History is perfect for Wizarding World fans as well as nature enthusiasts as we see Stephen Fry embark on a magical global journey to uncover the stories behind some of the world’s most fantastic beasts.

Inspired by J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World and presented by Stephen Fry, it’s a perfect pairing to enable viewers to dive into the fascinating creatures, both real and imagined, that have captured our fascination for years.

Stephen is known for narrating all of the Harry Potter audiobooks in the UK, so he is more than skilled in educating others on the Wizarding World.

He also narrated three installments of the Harry Potter video games, including Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Here’s everything we know about Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History…

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History will air on BBC1 at 7pm on Sunday, Feb. 27.

What's it about?

In collaboration with the Natural History Museum, Stephen will discover the stories about some of the world's most spectacular creatures as he travels across the world. From Utah, to Florida and Loch Ness, Stephen is on a quest to uncover the mystery of why the world of mythical beasts is so popular.

Adding to the excitement, Stephen will have an exclusive interview with J.K. Rowling, which "brings our best-known myths and legends to life and examines the connections between the extraordinary animals of planet Earth and the fantastic beasts of mythology and the Wizarding World.”

London’s Natural History Museum will also have a companion exhibition called Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, with it set to open in spring 2020 and the documentary will give watchers an exclusive sneak-peek at the display.

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this upcoming one-off special.