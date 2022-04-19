Fast Charlie — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Fast Charlie arrives in cinemas around the world in 2023. Based on the best-selling novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler, it tells the story of a hitman out for revenge. With a stellar cast which includes Morgan Freeman, Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Gless and Morena Baccarin, the movie follows Charlie Swift (Brosnan) who has worked as a fixer and hired gun for two decades. But when his boss is killed, Charlie stops at nothing to exact revenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new movie Fast Charlie...

Fast Charlie is due to hit cinemas on March 17 2023 and if you keep checking this page, we’ll update if and when a streaming service such as Netflix and Prime Video is announced.

Is there a trailer for Fast Charlie?

A trailer for Fast Charlie hasn't arrived as production is yet to get underway but keep an eye on this page and we'll post it here as soon as it drops.

Fast Charlie plot

Fast Charlie follows Charlie Swift, who has worked as a fixer and hitman for his ageing mob boss Stan for 20 years. Then a rival boss tries to eliminate Stan and his entire team but fails, leaving Charlie as the sole survivor. Fiercely loyal and ruthlessly efficient, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to leave any of the new crew alive.

Fast Charlie cast — Pierce Brosnan as Charlie Swift

Fast Charlie's lead actor Pierce has a small part as a terrorist in The Long Good Friday back in 1980, before heading to the US to find fame in the 1980s playing Remington Steele in the show of the same name. He went on to become James Bond in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Moving on to lighter roles, Pierce starred as Sam in Mamma Mia! and the sequel Here We Go Again. Recently he has appeared in the TV series The Son, The Misfits, Cinderella and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Pirece Brosnan as James Bond. (Image credit: ALamy)

Morgan Freeman

Morgan plays a mysterious as yet unnamed character in Fast Charlie. He already has a number of big-hitting movies under his belt, including Seven, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight, Driving Miss Daisy and Invictus, in which he played Nelson Mandela. He played Dr Alex Cross in the thriller Kiss The Girls and appeared in Unforgiven, Dolphin Tale and Now You See Me. He voiced the character of Vitruvius in The Lego Movie and even played God in Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty.

Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sharon Gless as Maude

Fast Charlie will see Sharon Gless playing a mouthy character called Maude. “I’m thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the mammoth talent involved in this film,” says Sharon. “And playing the role of a trash-talking ex mother-in-law ain’t half bad either.”

Sharon Gless is much-loved for playing Christine Cagney in the groundbreaking 1980s cop series Cagney & Lacey, alongside Tyne Daly as her detective partner Mary Beth Lacey. Sharon also starred inn the Trials Of Rosie O'Neill, Centennial, The Scarlett O'Hara War and she played Debbie in the US version of Queer as Folk plusColleen in the series Nip/Tuck. More recently she has starred in Burn Notice and in the UK in BBC1 medical drama Casualty, playing Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson. She’s also appeared in the miniseries The Exorcist and The Gifted.

Sharon Gless with Tyne Daly in 1980s cop drama Cagney & Lacey. (Image credit: Alamy)

Morena Baccarin as Marcie

Playing Marcie in Fast Charlie, Morena Baccarin previously starred as May in The O.C. and had an alien role in the creepy TV series V. She played Jessica Brody in Homeland and has also had roles in The Good Wife, Deadpool, The Endgame, The Flash and Gotham.

Who else is starring in Fast Charlie?

In Fast Charlie, also look out for The Godfather legend James Caan, Toby Huss, Freddie Lehne, Jared Bankens, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Brenna Keel Cook.

Fast Charlie — behind the scenes

Fast Charlie begins production on May 31 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Biloxi, Mississippi. It's written by Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer) and will be produced by Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command). Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle are executive producers with Foresight Unlimited’s Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe; and David Nagelberg.