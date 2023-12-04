Gyeongseong Creature: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

The latest big-budget Korean show is making its way to Netflix soon, with Gyeongseong Creature the latest in a long line of streaming originals from the country.

This show follows on from the likes of Song of the Bandits, Sweet Home, Black Knight and Squid Game as a Netflix web show that provides action, thrills and an interesting setting, with Gyeongseong Creature following the former of that list in being set in Korea during World War II.

So what's Gyeongseong, who's the creature and what is the show all about? Let's dive into all the important things you need to know about this upcoming Netflix series.

Gyeongseong Creature is coming out in two parts. The first, which is seven episodes in length, will be released on Friday, December 22.

The last three episodes, which are Part 2 of the show, will be released a few weeks later on Friday, January 5.

Don't expect the story to wrap up in these 10 episodes though, as Netflix has already confirmed the production of a second season!

This is a Netflix Original and so you can watch the show as long as you're a subscriber to the streaming platform.

Gyeongseong Creature plot

Gyeongseong Creature is set in Korea during World War Two, when the country was annexed by Japan — that's where the name comes from, as Gyeongseong was what the Japanese called the administrative district containing Seoul.

The show follows two young adults in this occupied territory whose paths lead them to Ongseong Hospital, a mysterious institute full of secrets and shadows. There, they have to face a mysterious creature that was born from the secrets of the location and the greed of the hospital's and country's rulers.

Gyeongseong Creature trailer

Netflix released an official trailer for Gyeongseong Creature when teasing its December 2023 content. It shows a lot about the series, but not what the titular creature looks like:

Gyeongseong Creature cast

One of the most-touted aspects of this upcoming Netflix show is its cast, and in particular the two main characters.

First is Jang Tae-sang, an informant in Gyeongseong who's played by Park Seo-joon. This actor has starred in plenty of TV shows and movies including Parasite, Itaweon Class and the recent Marvel movie The Marvels.

The other main character is Yoon Chae-ok, a tracker whom Tae-sang hires to help him find a missing person. This role is played by Han So-hee, who's starred in the likes of Soundtrack, My Name and Abyss.

Joining those two in supporting roles are Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Kim Hae-sook (The Handmaiden), Jo Han-chul (The Wailing) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game).