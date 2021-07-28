How to watch the DCEU movies in order

Regardless of which side of the fan spectrum you fall on for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), it's impossible to ignore that it took a little bit to find its footing. Now that it has, you might find yourself wanting to revisit the good, the bad, and the ugly as we head into greener pastures!

As is the case with any comic book franchise, it can be hard to know where to start. That becomes even more true if you're looking to view them in chronological order rather than release. We've got the breakdown on how to watch regardless of which order you're hoping to check them out below!

How to watch the DCEU in chronological order

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Justice League

The Snyder Cut

Aquaman

Shazam

Birds of Prey

The Suicide Squad

How to watch the DCEU in release order

Man of Steel (2013)

(2013) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

(2016) Suicide Squad (2016)

(2016) Wonder Woman (2017)

(2017) Justice League (2017)

(2017) Aquaman (2018)

(2018) Shazam! (2019)

(2019) Birds of Prey (2020)

(2020) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

(2020) The Snyder Cut (2021)

(2021) The Suicide Squad (2021)

What does the future of the DCEU look like?

This is a complicated question depending on who you ask. Now that we've officially closed the Zack Snyder era of the DCEU, filmmakers like James Wan, Patty Jenkins and Jauma Collet-Serra will be at the helm of many of the franchise's future properties.