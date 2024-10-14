Irish Blood: cast, plot and everything we know

Irish Blood is a new murder mystery series heading to Acorn TV starring Alicia Silverstone.

The Clueless actress plays a hot-shot Los Angeles divorce lawyer who is desperate to discover the truth about what really happened to her father.

"Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences," she says.

Here's everything we know about the six-part series, which promises to be one of the best shows on Acorn TV…

Irish Blood is expected to hit Acorn TV in 2025, although no official release date has been announced.

Irish Blood cast

Alicia Silverstone in Clueless (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone, best known for playing Cher Horowitz in Clueless, plays the main character Fiona Sharpe. Other key cast includes Wendy Crewson (We Were Liars, Tracker), Jason O'Mara (The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme, Rendezvous), Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials, Kneecap), Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Leonardo Taiwo (Wheel of Time, Ant-Man & The Wasp).

Plot

The makers tease: "After years of channeling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life — was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father's shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew."

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.

Irish blood behind the scenes

Filming is taking place on Irish Blood in Dublin and surrounding areas of Ireland. The writers are Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Mike O’Leary and John Krizanc.

"Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute," says Rob Fox, Executive Vice President, Production, AMC Networks, who oversees original programming for Acorn TV. "We're elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to 'Fiona' in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike and John."