Later... with Jools Holland: start date, premise and everything you need to know

Musician and presenter Jools Holland has been on our screens since the 1980s and has become known for his his annual Hootenanny show broadcast on New Year's Eve. But it's his popular series Later... with Jools Holland that's making a comeback soon. Debuting in 1992, the series has ran for 369 episodes and there'll be even more heading our way.

The new series will be a six-parter, hoping to keep audiences entertained with live music as lockdown continues. The first episode will give us a glimpse into Jools' unique South London recording studio. Here's what we know so far...

When is Later... with Jools Holland on TV?

The new series of Later... with Jools Holland will air on BBC2 on Friday February 19, 2021. It will run for 45 minutes between 10:00 PM - 10:45 PM.

Who is appearing in the new series?

Exact details are currently under wraps, but the BBC teases that he will welcome "a very special guest who will talk him through their own musical journey, loves and influences". So we'll have to tune in to find out who they're referring to!

The series will also feature some exciting new performances from both established artists and emerging musicians, so it's a must-see for music lovers. Later... with Jools Holland is known for its eclectic mix, and no doubt there'll be something for everyone. Fans should also expect classic clips from the extensive archive.

Can we catch up with old episodes of Later... with Jools Holland?

Previous episodes are currently not available on demand, but we'll let you know if that changes. Last year the format was adapted in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with Jools introducing guests via videolink from his home studio.