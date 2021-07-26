‘Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up’ — everything you need to know

One of Britain’s national treasures, Paul O’Grady is returning to Saturday night primetime TV with his new ITV series Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up that has six 45-minute episodes.

O’Grady will be joined by various celebrity guests, where he will be asking them a series of interesting questions, scenarios and dilemmas.

All of them are designed to encourage funny rivalry between the celebrities and to make them come out with things you’d thought you'd never hear them say on a chat show, until now!

There has currently been no release date announced, but we can’t wait to see what funny surprises are in store in this series!

What happens in Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up?

Each week, the celebrity guests will be asked to line up in order of ‘best’ to ‘worst,’ or ‘most likely’ to ‘least likely’ in an array of different situations. Some of the outlandish questions that could be asked are, who is the most embarrassing parent? Who is the most likely to get fired? Who is the biggest flirt? Or even, who would make the best supply teacher?

To win, the unsuspecting celebrities must simply arrange themselves from best to worst correctly in Paul’s line up to match the order the British public have put them in.

Which celebrities will be taking part?

The names of the celebrities hasn't been announced yet, but we will update this page as soon as they're revealed.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer out at the moment, but we’ll update this page once one has been released.