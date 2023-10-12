Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius: release date, cast and everything we know

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius is a three-part docuseries designed to give us some fresh insight into the life of the greatest playwright and poet to ever live.

Described by the BBC as 'the centerpiece' of the BBC's 400 years of Shakespeare's First Folio season, Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius brings together academics, writers, and an a-list cast of actors to provide fresh insight into Shakespeare's incredible story and the works that he produced during his lifetime.

Here's what we know about Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius right now.

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius premieres on BBC Two on Wednesday, November 8 at 9 pm. The whole box set will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

Who will appear in Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius?

Judi Dench is just one of many contributors set to feature in the new series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a press release about the Shakespeare programming block, the BBC confirmed which stars and writers had contributed to the new show.

Some of the big names you can expect to show up include Dame Judi Dench, Dame Helen Mirren, Brian Cox, Adrian Lester, Lolita Chakrabarti, Marin Freeman and Jessie Buckley.

Judi Dench said commented: "His understanding of everything, of love, of anger, of jealousy, of rage, melancholy - who did it better, who has ever done it better? I wish I'd met him, oh I wish I'd met him."

In addition to these stars, you'll also hear from academics and writers such as James Shapiro and Jeanette Winterson. The series is narrated by Juliet Stevenson.

What is Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius about?

As we mentioned, the three-part series has been produced in order to help celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare's First Folio, the book that collected the plays William Shakespeare penned during his lifetime together.

The BBC synopsis of Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius reads: "The centrepiece of the season is a gripping three-part documentary series for BBC Two and iPlayer, Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius, featuring an A-list cast of actors, including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Helen Mirren, Brian Cox, Adrian Lester, Lolita Chakrabarti, Martin Freeman and Jessie Buckley, alongside academics and writers James Shapiro, Jeanette Winterson, Lucy Jago , Jeremy O’Harris and Ewan Fernie - who provide fresh insights into the incredible story of our greatest writer, the place and time he inhabited and the work he produced. The series is made by 72 Films (a Fremantle company), the award-winning producers of Rise of the Nazis, Elizabeth’s Secret Agents."

What else is there to know about Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius?

Suzy Klein, Head of BBC Arts and Classical TV, said of the series: "Shakespeare lived in a dangerous age of plague, violence, vicious rivalries and political assassinations and his very survival is something of a miracle. His work was almost lost to history, and without the First Folio being published in 1623, eighteen of his greatest plays would have been lost forever. We would have none of those immortal characters such as Cleopatra and Marc Anthony, Macbeth or Malvolio, Prospero and Ariel.

"Shakespeare changed the way we talk, the words we use, our films, books, catchphrases and memes, the very way we think – and yet we know very little about him. This major new season pieces together the clues from his life and work to reveal the driving forces behind the glover's son from Stratford upon Avon who became the greatest writer that ever lived. ”