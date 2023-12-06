Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 — how to apply and everything we know
Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 has been green-lit by Netflix. But what's in store this time?
Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix following the huge success of the first installment.
On Wednesday, December 6, Squid Game: The Challenge crowned its first winner after the tense competition whittled players down from 456 to just three final contestants.
Now, you could be among the next 456 players hoping to follow in the footsteps of the three finalists, taking home a huge cash prize. In the first season, it was a whopping $4.56 million.
Announcing the news, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said: "There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix.
"We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."
Here's what we know about Squid Game: The Challenge season 2...
Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 release date
It's too early for a release date as season 2 has just been announced. We'll keep you updated when that changes!
Which games will feature in Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?
Right now it's unclear whether contestants will be playing the same games as season 1, which featured a number of iconic Squid Game scenes such as Red Light, Green Light, Sugar Honeycombs (not the dreaded umbrella!), and the most tense game of Marbles you'll ever witness.
Season 2 could choose to keep the same format or surprise contestants with some brand new games. As soon as Netflix has confirmed it, we'll give you updated with all the latest news.
How can I apply for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?
Players from all over the world are invited to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 and there are sections on the website for US, UK, and Global players.
Hopefuls can visit SquidGameCasting.com and follow the right link, where you'll be taken to an application form. All the terms are outlined on the website, but you must be 21 or older and available for a four-week period.
Is there a trailer?
Not yet! We'll have to be patient.
