Nigeria vs South Africa live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 game online

Nigeria have once again proved their quality and stormed into the semi-finals of AFCON. Beat South African on Wednesday, February 7, and the Super Eagles will make their first final since 2013. Don't forget: you can watch Nigeria vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After drawing their opening game against Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria have gone from strength to strength in the Ivory Coast and are now just one victory away from reaching an eighth African Cup of Nations final. The Super Eagles have not conceded in their last five games, having secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-finals.

The three-time winners have proved incredibly tough to break down throughout the tournament and boast some serious firepower. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has yet to find his best form but possess plenty of quality, while Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has impressed and already has three goals and one assist to his name.

While Nigeria always seems to excel at AFCON, it has been a dramatic turnaround from South Africa who failed to qualify for the 2021 edition. Despite losing their opening game, Hugo Broos’s side have tightened up at the back and have gone four games without conceding a goal.

Captain Ronwen Williams saved four penalties to help Bofana Bofana overcome Cape Verde in the quarter-finals and they will now have the chance to avenge their defeat to Nigeria in their last semi-final appearance at the AFCON when they lost 2-0 in 2000.

Read on as we explain all the ways to watch AFCON 2023 from anywhere and get a Nigeria vs South Africa live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa free live streams

You can watch Nigeria vs South Africa for FREE live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform in the UK.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch any stream when traveling abroad.

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, 10 games in the UK will be available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer, including Nigeria vs South Africa.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is also showing every match of AFCON 2023. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa live streams in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the Nigeria vs South Africa game without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan. Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Nigeria vs South Africa on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!