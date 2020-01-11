Best Universal Remotes in 2020

There are tons of universal remotes to choose from, so making the selection for the best may be hard. The Logitech Harmony Companion is the best universal remote control you can buy. It's ridiculously well designed, as ergonomic as anything you'll ever hold in your hand, and you'll be able to get rid of almost all your remotes. With the included Harmony Hub, you're able to control nearly any connected device in your home.

Best Overall: Logitech Harmony Companion

The Logitech Harmony Companion hits the sweet spot in features and price. You get enough buttons to do all the things, but not so many so that it puts a strain on your wallet. If you're using it in a dark room, you may have some issues since the keys aren't backlit. The battery is also not rechargeable either, which is a bit of a downer, but it has a great battery life so you may not have to worry about that.

This remote control looks good, and it feels good — allowing for no-look TV surfing — and it connects to pretty much anything you can throw at it. With the ability to integrate any and all devices, this will complete any Smart Home by controlling everything with one device.

Pros:

All remotes in one

Great design

Harmony Hub

Long-lasting battery

Cons:

Keys aren't backlit

No rechargeable battery

Best Value: Logitech Harmony 350

If you're looking to save a few bucks on a new universal remote, the Logitech Harmony 350 is a perfect choice. It can replace up to eight remotes for any of your devices, and the compatibility is always growing. You can also easily program this device to your devices, but it can only use the programmed activity for one or two devices.

When talking about programmed activity, this means that you are only able to use the remote to say turn on your TV and Roku, but you wouldn't be able to use that same activity to turn on your DVD player. So, to get around that, you would just have to change the input on your TV to get to those certain devices.

Although this remote has more of a classic feel to it, it's a perfect device for your needs. With it being rather inexpensive as well as being compatible with almost all devices, it should be able to cover all grounds. With something as simple as this remote control, you can't go wrong with the cheaper option.

Pros:

Great price range

Replaces eight remotes

Incredibly compatible

Easy to program

Cons:

Old style remote feel

Only program activity for one device

Best High-End: Logitech Harmony Elite

If you're looking for a top-notch remote, you have stumbled your way right into its arms. The Logitech Harmony Elite is the best when it comes to remotes, which is why it comes at such a high price. With a touch screen to assist with controls and voice commands through Alexa, this has truly everything you could need in a remote. It also comes with a dock for your rechargeable battery, and it's incredibly compatible with smart home devices.

It is a whole wad of cash if you want to buy this remote, and it seems a little silly to spend that much on this kind of device. It's also a bit tricky to get set up, seeing as some have had connection issues with the Harmony Hub. The Hub has had issues connecting with people's WiFi, even though it was right next to it. There is also say that setting up through the app takes some time, so set aside some of your day to set up your remote.

If you don't mind taking the time to set up the device and spending a bit of money on it, this may be the one for you. With voice commands and a touch screen for quick actions, it makes sense why this remote is so popular.

Pros:

Voice commands

Touch screen

Rechargeable battery

Compatible with tons of devices

Cons:

Expensive

Rough set-up

Best Alexa-Integration: Logitech Harmony Express

Having Alexa built-in to your devices is always a plus, so why not get a remote with that as well? With a design that displays the iconic Alexa blue ring, you can set this up for just about any device. Also, you can create voice commands that will turn on certain devices at the same time.

The remote finder is another great feature, seeing as this remote is rather tiny. You can ring your remote on your phone, and it will make a sound until you find it. You can also manage all of your devices through the app, and you can choose which ones turn on at the same time.

Although the remote is pricey and you have to purchase the Harmony Hub separately, it is a great way to include even more voice integration into your home With built-in Alexa and a nifty remote finder, this device makes the price well worth what you get out of it.

Pros:

Built-in Alexa

Sleek design

Remote finder

Device management

Cons:

Pricey

Must buy Hub separately

Bottom line

If you have more than one smart device in your living room or bedroom, you'll want a single remote control that can handle it all. The entire Logitech Harmony line does it, but the Harmony Companion is the best match of price and features. With lots of devices included and a long-lasting battery, you can't go wrong with the Logitech Harmony Companion as your remote choice.

Even if you need something else for your needs, there are great options to choose from on this list. Whether you want to spend a pretty penny on a touch screen or you'd rather save some money on a simple design, any of these will please anyone. With a great array of options, there's something for everyone on this list. Whether it's price or features, you will be able to find the perfect remote for every lifestyle.

