Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 20 percent off for Prime Day 2020

One of the worst secrets in the world is that Amazon Prime Day isn't really just a day. It's not even just a couple of days. It's more like a matter of weeks in which you can get some of the bets deals of the year not just on all things Amazon, but all things.

And the deals are starting weeks ahead of time this year. One of the best so far is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which currently can be had for 20 percent off, taking it down to just $39.

For that paltry sum you'll get a streaming stick that can handle 4K resolution, plus Dolby Vision for HDR, meaning you'll get the best picture you can possibly get. It also supports Dolby Atmos, so if your sound equipment also supports that standard you'll get some of the best spatial audio available in home entertainment.

There's also 8 gigabytes of storage on board, so it's got plenty of room for all the streaming apps (and games, too) that you could want to enjoy.

Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, making it easier than ever to control all the smart things in your home, or control the Fire TV Stick 4K with your voice — basically all the things that Alexa can do.

And with an Amazon Prime subscription, you're that much closer to more free video and music than you could ever have time to experience.

Definitely don't miss out on what's going to be the better deals of Amazon Prime Day.