Our favorite Fire TV Stick is at its lowest price ever in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

It feels like there's always a new Amazon sale going on, and right now we're looking at the Amazon Big Spring sale, which is seeing discounts over plenty of different Amazon gadgets as well as many other things.

One great deal in the sale is on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the fully-powered alternative to the Fire TV Stick 4K, which we loved during our testing.

This streaming device offers you 4K Dolby Vision video, Dolby Atmos audio, 2GB RAM for quick navigation and 16GB storage for plenty of apps. It's a streaming fan's dream device and, in the Big Spring Sale, it's at its lowest price ever!

Usually $60 / £70, Amazon has reduced the price of the TV Stick 4K Max down to $40 / £45. That's a saving of 33% and 36% respectively, and in both the US and UK, the device has never actually sold for less. Here's that deal now.

Note: these deals all end on Monday, March 25, so act fast if you're interested!

US:

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off its top-but-one Fire TV streaming device, bringing it down by 33% to its lowest price ever (though one it hit during Prime Day last year). 4K streaming, top-quality sound and also a Fire TV Ambient Experience mode make this our favorite streaming stick from the company.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-streaming-device-Remote-controls%2Fdp%2FB08YQZ6GDC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fire TV Stick 4K Max refurbished: was $49.99 now $39.99



UK:

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

You can save a lovely £25 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which clocks in at 36% off. The Max saw a discount of this much in Prime Day last year, but generally such a discount is rare. It comes with all the features we described above but also with the added joy of discount because the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is notably pricier in the UK than in the US.



If the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn't quite for you, then you'll be glad to know that there are discounts on other Fire devices too. We'll put them below, filtered by US and UK deals.

If you need some help picking, our Amazon Fire TV Stick review will help you work out whether you want the 'standard' device. We've also got guides comparing the Fire TV Stick versus the Fire TV Stick 4K, and comparing the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These should help you work out where the upgrades are between model.

More Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the US

Biggest discount <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max you can save a huge amount of money: at $20 off, this 4K streaming stick is a whopping 40% off! While it's actually been $5 cheaper than this before, it's still a sizeable discount and if you're on the market, it's one you should leap at the chance to pick up!



<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The 'standard' Amazon stick doesn't offer 4K streaming but it still has a fair few useful features. Given that it's only $5 cheaper than the 4K, we'd recommend opting for that one (the streaming resolution isn't the only upgrade), but at 38% off this still isn't a discount to turn your nose up at.



<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-latest-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The lowest-end entry in Amazon's range for Fire TV Sticks has a modest $10 discount, which still equals a third off. It's been cheaper than this and you might want to spend $5 more on the non-Lite version for some of its useful features, but if you're just looking for a barebones streaming stick, it's not too bad.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-fire-tv-cube-4k-streaming-device%2Fdp%2FB09BZZ3MM7be%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is part streaming device, part Alexa smart home hub, which is why it normally costs so much. It offers all the streaming capabilities of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and then some, though this $25 or 18% discount won't do much to distract you from its high price.

More Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the UK

Biggest discount <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

£25 off brings the non-Max Fire TV Stick 4K down by a whopping 42%, which is an absolutely great bargain! Sure, you're missing a few cool features in the Max, but with that saving I imagine most people will be happy to have extra spending money towards all the subscription services instead!



<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1RR8JM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

The bog-standard Amazon Fire TV Stick misses 4K streaming but also a fair chunk of its price as a result. We should point out, though, that it's gone down to £19.99 in previous sales, so you're not getting the biggest saving possible here, but it's still 33% off.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-with-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G31KSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

The barebones Lite TV stick is £10 off, which is nothing to shake a stick at, though it's been £7 cheaper in past sales. Here you're getting mostly the same features as the non-Lite stick but no TV controls (and a few other minor tweaks).

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110014&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-cube%2Fdp%2FB09BZVGR73%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

Now unlike some of the other UK-side deals, this is a new low price for this gadget. The Fire TV Cube has all the streaming features of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max but also ties into an Alexa ecosystem of gadgets, making it a smart home hub in its own right.

