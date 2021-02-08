Alan Carr — things you didn't know about the British comedian

Alan Carr exploded onto the comedy scene back in 2001 when he won the City Life Best Newcomer of the Year and The BBC New Comedy Award. He then got his first TV gig when he hosted The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins between 2006 and 2009.

Since his big break, Alan has spent the last two decades entertaining his legion of fans with sell out comedy tours, best-selling autobiographies, celebrity chat shows and radio performances.

Alan has won two British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award. His comedy chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, which aired on Channel 4 between 2009 and 2016 was a huge hit, and in 2019 he become a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. He has also appeared on the panel for The Masked Singer UK, and presents Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr on BBC2. He also regularly presents shows on BBC Radio 2.

But what else is there to learn about the much-loved comedian and presenter? Here are a few things you might not know.

1. His distinctive toothy look is due to a childhood accident.

When Alan was young he fell and banged his chin on a family holiday. He told the Daily Mail: "I was climbing on a caravan towbar on holiday when I was six. Then slip... bang! My earliest memory is of my mum scooping me up as the blood flowed and my milk teeth fell out.

"The dentist said my adult teeth would either come through all black or all crooked. He was right, when they came out the looked like they were having a party. But I think I was lucky — what I've been left with has had the best possible outcome, my looks have made my career. That's the weird irony — everything I hated about myself at school has become the key to my success."

2. He quit Twitter in 2018.

After wishing his followers a happy new year on January 1st 2018, Alan mysteriously vanished from Twitter and hasn't been seen on the social media platform since. During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Alan revealed his reasons for leaving his account dormant: "I've just gone, but it's nothing serious. It's just something I thought that when I started was very fun. It felt a bit like a community.

"But then you moan, you moan and moan, and it all just got like Speakers' Corner towards the end. Everyone was just moaning. I worked for four years in a call centre, so my days of listening to people moan are well over."

3. His husband proposed in Indonesia.

Alan dated his husband Paul Drayton for ten years before they got engaged in 2016. Paul surprised Alan with a romantic proposal while they were on holiday in Indonesia, but of course, the moment came with a hint of comedy... "He asked me to marry him in Lombok... I went to the toilet and came out to eat dessert," Alan told The Sun. But Alan mistook the engagement ring that was hidden in his pudding as a filling... "I was like 'On my God, a filling's come out, just my luck on holiday.' I pull it out and it's this ring!"

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton proposed after 10 years together. (Image credit: Getty)

4. Adele officiated at his wedding.

Alan has been close friends with singer Adele since meeting at the BRIT Awards in 2008. He said during and interview on The One Show: "I didn't win a competition, she is a friend! We've known her for ages." In fact, Alan and Adele are such close friends that she even officiated at his wedding to Paul. "When we told her we were getting married she said, 'Can I please plan the whole day for you? She did it all at her house in LA. She sang our first dance, it was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her, she's a one-off as we all know."

5. He was in 'The SpongeBob Movie'.

While Alan has spent the last 20 years carving a hugely successful career out for himself, one of his lesser-known credits was playing a seagull in The SpongeBob Move: Sponge Out of Water in 2015. Other famous faces who lent their voice to an animated seagull include Stacey Solomon, Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee.

Alan's father, Graham, was manager of Northampton Town FC, and also coached Nuneaton Town. Alan spent a lot of his childhood visiting football grounds and his dad hoped he would one day be a footballer like his grandad. However, Alan admitted to The Guardian that he didn't share his family's passion for the sport... "I was rubbish, scared of the ball. Absolutely terrified. When Mr Jenkins, the PE teacher, said we'd like you to be team captain, I was like, 'Ooh no, I'm fine, please don't, it's fine!'"

Alan Carr's fact file.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the comedian.

How old is he?

Alan Carr is 44 years old. He was born on 14th June 1976.

Is he married?

Alan Carr married husband Paul Drayton in January 2018.

Where was he born?

Alan Carr was born in Weymouth, Dorset.

How tall is he?

Alan Carr is 5ft 8 inches tall.

Instagram: @chattyman

