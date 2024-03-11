Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5: release date, contestants, host, judge and everything we know

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract.

Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design. This year's spaces include turning former nun’s cells into B&Bs, revamping activity centres at Chester Zoo, transforming Wembley dressing rooms and remodelling holiday lodges at Blenheim Palace.

The designers come from diverse backgrounds and have very different signature styles, from the "Victorian Maximalist" to the "Elegant Brutalist" and the "Colourful Traditionalist" which they can all apply to each redesign challenge.

The winner will receive a life-changing prize — a collaboration contract with a global homeware brand to produce their own line of home furnishings.

Design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin returns as the series judge and she will decide which designers have created her "Stand Out Space" and who will be sent home each week.

Here's everything we know about Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr 2024...

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 will start on Tuesday, March 12 at 8pm on BBC One. It will continue to air weekly every Tuesday night for eight weeks.

Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5: meet the contestants

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Let's meet the contestants hoping to win the coveted interior design prize...

Anthony

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Stay at home Dad/ Interior stylist from London.

Style: Colourful traditional

Before becoming a full-time dad, Anthony was a musical theatre actor. In preparation for adopting a baby with his partner, Anthony and his dad transformed Anthony and his partner’s run-down house into a perfect family home. It was from there Anthony’s love of interior design began.

Anthony also designed his partner's new restaurant where he brought the outside in by bringing in natural materials and upcycling second-hand furniture. Anthony now works as a freelance interior stylist for a luxury B&B company and also for events such as The Brit Awards & Eurovision, dressing the artists’ dressing rooms.

Ash

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Interior Therapist from London.

Style: Africa Modern

While renovating homes in Nairobi, Ash realised that the African aesthetic was often limited to "tribal" or "safari-style" which didn't align with her vision. Ash gets inspiration from the energy and spirit of Africa and she aims to channel joy and colour in her spaces.

Ash also has a website and YouTube channel to showcase her apartment renovation. She describes herself as an "Interior Therapist" aiming to create spaces for her clients which celebrate African heritage and make people happy at home.

Ben

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Lingerie Designer from Wolverhampton.

Style: Victorian Maximalist

Ben's Victorian Maximalist style stems from his passion for history, which he demonstrates through his clothing and interiors. As a child, he became fascinated by the Edwardian era and collecting antiques from the local flea markets. Ben now works as a sample cutter for a well-known lingerie company. Five years ago, Ben relocated to Wolverhampton to buy a house with his partner which was when his passion for history and interiors really came to life.

Domnall

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Illustrator, Artist and Shop owner from Londonderry.

Style: Graphic Mid-Century Modern

Domnall got his first job as a graphic designer, before diving into the art world where he was commissioned to create an iconic wall mural as part of his hometown’s City of Culture status. He then opened a shop selling a variety of reclaimed and upcycled furniture, original artwork, prints, fabrics designs and jewellery.

He's worked on a number of interior design projects, including designing a bar and restaurant for the Millennium Forum Theatre in Derry. Domnall is also eco conscious in his designs and likes to use sustainable, non-toxic materials.

Francesca

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Textiles Maker and Teacher from London.

Style: Playful Colourist

After visiting her sister in Japan, Francesca imported some Saori looms and on her return, she founded London's first-ever drop-in weaving studio, which offered a variety of textile and craft classes, events and talks. During the pandemic, Francesca focused on renovating her flat and starting a family and gained a good Instagram following for her fun, playful and mischievous interior style.

She also takes on freelance sewing commissions and has started attending an upholstery course.

Hannah

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Interior Designer from London.

Style: Colourful Brutalist

Hannah has a 20-year career in fashion visual merchandising and has set up her own homewares business, selling cast cement pots and vases through shops across the UK. Hannah has redesigned her own flat, other residential projects and an office, but has dreams of designing mid-century homes and hotels.

Jess

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Upholsterer from Margate.

Style: Memphis inspired mid-century

Jess joined the events team at Dreamland theme park while starting a part time upholstery course as a hobby. Her hobby for upholstery quickly became her passion so she set up her own upholstery studio with a friend and has upholstered hundreds of items, with her most challenging project to date being upholstering 19 ceilings in a local hotel. She also owns a popular gay bar in Margate which she designed in a Memphis style after she transformed it from a disused computer shop.

Matt

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Bathroom Designer from Cheltenham.

Style: Elegant brutalism

Matt's passion for art and design grew from his father’s job restoring Japanese antiques. Matt's creativity has seen him restore furniture and he currently works as a bathroom designer for a local company. He is inspired by Brutalist architecture and design and loves working with light and shadow to create interesting designs. His aspiration is to open his own commercial design practice and his ultimate dream is to design a fashion catwalk in collaboration with a fashion designer.

Roisin

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Former Travel Advisor from The Wirral.

Style: Colourful maximalism

Roisin designed and renovated her own home in The Wirral and set up an interior design Instagram account to document the transformation of her parents’ home which she took charge of. Roisin quit her job after landing a place on Interior Design Masters and wants to pursue her dream career of being an interior designer. She also has hopes on designing a boutique hotel.

Sheree

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Copywriter from Margate.

Style: Colourful Scandi

Sheree's "Colourful Scandi" style was influenced by her half Danish and half Jamaican heritage and she now loves to incorporate both styles within her own designs. Her interest in interior design was sparked when her mum renovated their family home. Sheree works as a copywriter for various retail stores and lives in a newly purchased Victorian terraced house which she renovated herself. Sheree enjoyed doing up her home so much that she now wants to become an interior designer.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 host

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Comedian Alan Carr returns as the show host, which he began presenting in 2021 after taking over the role from Fearne Cotton.

He said of the designers taking part this year: "The key to the show success is the designers, it’s getting the right mix, not just of personalities but design styles. This year does not disappoint: we have quirky designers, serious designers but the one thing they have in common is that they are designers who are just starting out. On this show you always think that you’ve seen everything and then a designer comes along with something so uniquely beautiful, or in some cases hideously awful, but you are always surprised whether in a good way or bad!"

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 judge

(Image credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions)

Former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin is back as the judge for Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5.

Michelle is one of the most influential figures in British interior design and has been judging the show for the past five years.

She forged her career as a journalist, stylist and editor, before diving into the world of TV by hosting Grand Designs: House of the Year, The Great Interior Design Challenge, Inside Out Homes and RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

She will also be joined by leading figures from the world of interior design including Abigail Ahern, Kelly Hoppen, Sophie Robinson and Mary Portas.

Michelle teased what we can expect from this year's series: "Tears, joy, inspiration, disasters, incredulity, and a lot of passion and effort. Our designers work incredibly hard, because each and every project is everything to them!"

Is there a trailer for Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5?

No there is currently no trailer out for Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.