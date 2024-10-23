All Creatures Great and Small exclusive: Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley and Patricia Hodge reveal final episode secrets

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 is drawing to a close in style with a moving finale, which sees the ladies of Darrowby step up to the plate to deal with tough challenges.

As James (Nicholas Ralph) falls ill while treating Tricki Woo, the pampered pooch of Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge), the vet's caring wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) battles to help him, while Mrs Pumphrey and Skeldale House’s stalwart housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) rally round to lend their support and look after the surgery and Helen and James’ baby Jimmy.

What To Watch caught up with Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley and Patricia Hodge for exclusive chats to find out more about the All Creatures Great and Small finale…

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 finale – Rachel Shenton interview

What can you reveal about the finale?

“I can say It’s a true All Creatures finale. There’s laughter, tears and animals. It’s a good one!”

Tell us about the challenges Helen faces as James gets ill...

“It requires a lot of Helen emotionally and everyone pulls together to help. James fell ill at the start of the season with [bacterial disease] brucellosis and was medically discharged from the RAF and now we learn of the psychological effects that has had on him and the burden he’s been carrying. Helen just wants James to be OK and happy, she’s always his support network. The fact that he didn’t share how he was feeling initially, hurts her, but she eventually understands and their connection deepens yet again."

Why do you love their relationship?

“When all’s said and done they are very much on each other’s teams. Even when they have their differences they manage to navigate their way through with compassion and love. I’ve loved the reunion with Helen and James and their careful navigation through parenthood this series. She was relieved that he came home. There was a real threat that he wouldn’t, so when she gets her unit back together, she’s over the moon.”

Did you like working more closely with Anna and Patricia in the finale?

“I love the deepening friendship between Helen and Mrs Hall, they’re great friends and we see that more. Anna and Patricia are brilliant actors and I’ve learnt from them and enjoyed the laughter! I probably laugh the most on set with those pair – when Anna gets the giggles, that’s it, we all go. It’s good fun!”

And how would you like the next season to pan out?

“I hope James, Helen and all of the Skeldale gang get to have a bit more fun next season. It’s been pretty heavy with the war, and James getting sick. So they’re all in need of some fun!”

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 finale – Anna Madeley interview

Where do we find Mrs Hall in the finale?

“Mrs. Hall is confronted by a scullery full of strawberries. She is on a jam-making mission if only she can find enough sugar! I loved filming baby Jimmy having his first taste of freshly made jam! We had a great day filming with all the strawberries and at the end of the day, everyone was able to take away huge bags of them to eat at home!”

And she also helps Helen, doesn’t she?

“Yes, when James is unwell Mrs Hall supports Helen while she looks after him. But she finds Mrs Pumphrey taking a seat in the scullery with her!”

Was it lovely sharing scenes with Rachel and Patricia?

“Yes, they are both fantastic actors and brilliant women. And we have a lot of laughs. Patricia works her socks off and then has every bit as much fun. Her portrayal of Mrs Pumphrey’s bond with Tricki is such a wonderful, central part of what the show is about. It’s funny, and heartwarming, but also a dignified reminder of how important animals are in our lives. She’s a superstar.”

Mrs Hall tries to offer some much-needed support to Siegfried and Tristan too, doesn’t she?

“Yes, Mrs H helps nudge Tristan off the sofa to go and help his brother in the practice and it turns out to be the time together they needed. They’ve both experienced war but haven’t been able to share those experiences with each other. And they’ve missed each other a lot and they don’t quite know how to tell each other. But something goes wrong so how will they handle it together?”

What have you enjoyed most about Mrs Hall’s development this season?

“She is a really capable person who wants to contribute to the world, so it’s been a lot of fun seeing her gather her confidence to find a new role as a warden. It takes her out of the house and gives us more insight into her younger self. But this time, everyone’s lives have been shaken up by the war by either going off to train, or serve, or taking on new roles at home. But now Skeldale is in the happy position of having everyone home. They are acclimatising to life together, whilst dealing with their huge workloads.”

What are your hopes for Mrs Hall in the next season?

“I just hope that Edward [Mrs Hall’s son, played by Conor Deane] makes it back from the war unscathed and that there is a future to build and look forward to.”

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 finale – Patricia Hodge interview

Tell us about the finale...

“There’s a bit of everything and all human life in the episode. Initially, Tricki is sick and there’s eyebrow-raising over, 'What's wrong with this dog now?' I adored Derek [who has retired from playing Tricki] but we now have Dora, who is a bit smaller and lighter. She was nervous at the start, understandably, but she's well-trained, a sweetie and very cuddly!”

And how does Mrs Pumphrey step up to the plate to help out at Skeldale?

“When James gets ill, the tectonic plates of this community shift ever closer together and Mrs Pumphrey steps in. It brings out the best in her, she has broad shoulders and enjoys being needed. But you sense the class system, as Mrs Hall is nervous about her being there and is subservient, which Mrs Pumphrey doesn’t want, but they and Helen gradually all reach out to each other. As they touch base, there's something deep there and their need for one other is great. It’s an interesting dynamic.”

Were those scenes good to shoot?

“Oh, Anna and Rachel are wonderful, the words bounce between us and we automatically know how to play to each other. It was lovely doing these scenes.”

And was it nice to film more in Skeldale House?

‘I liked being in the Skeldale kitchen; it was great getting into the inner sanctum, because normally I'm in the examination room! Mrs Pumphrey enjoys looking after Jimmy as well, it’s a nice moment and the babies playing him were so good! But there’s a fun scene in the surgery too with all the different animals – a parrot, a cat, and even a chicken – it was adorable and like a zoo!"

Have you enjoyed how Mrs Pumphrey has evolved?

“Everyone at Skeldale’s fond of Mrs Pumphrey and they look after Tricki, the most precious thing in her life, but her relationship with them has grown into more than that. She needs them. But she's also become a matriarchal figure and a punctuation to the hub of the practice. She is gradually revealing herself.”

All Creatures Great and Small concludes on Thursday, October 24 at 9pm on Channel 5 and will air in the US on PBS Masterpiece in 2025.