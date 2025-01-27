Apple TV Plus has a hidden comedy gem that's worth the subscription alone

One of the beauties of Apple TV Plus is that you can discover hidden gems and boy is the comedy Loot a hidden gem!

Say Loot to most friends and they will give you a blank look. It seems very few people have heard of the Maya Rudolph comedy. It's fair to say Apple TV Plus shows can take a long while before they come into the mainstream, it even took Slow Horses, arguably, the streamer's biggest hit several seasons before it came to a point where most people were at least aware of it. Can you imagine how big Slow Horses would be if it was on Netflix? And, for that matter, I'm sure Loot would be topping the global Netflix streaming chart.

Slow Horses took an age before becoming widely known series (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Loot stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, who has an $87 billion fortune following her divorce from her cheating tech entrepreneur husband John (Adam Scott). It's a hard sell trying to make a billionaire relatable but somehow in one of TV's truly great recent performances Maya Rudolph manages just that. As Molly, she's not only likable, but you find yourself rooting for her, especially in her dealings with her awful ex (loving the scene where he gatecrashes her birthday as a singing hologram!).

What do you do with $87 billion? Well after discovering she owns a charity foundation, Molly decides she will "help", much to the anger of Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) who runs it. Molly suddenly finds herself in an everyday office along with loveable accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon), wrestling fan Howard Ron Funches) and her own assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).

Molly with Nicholas and Howard (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Every episode sees Molly hilariously get herself into some kind of gigantic mess, including drinking poo-packed water in front of a horrified conference and taking to a catwalk while being inadvertently high on drugs.

Maya Rudolph is so warm and funny as Molly, she's impossible not to love. And the fine supporting cast just adds to the laughs, from goofy Arthur who seems to be falling in love with Molly to eye-rolling Nicholas who will stop at nothing to make sure his boss gets what she needs. In the wrong hands, this could have been terrible. But the two seasons of Loot currently on Apple TV Plus are pure joy and it deserves a much wider audience.

There's good news for fans as Loot season 3 is on the way...



