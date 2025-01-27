Apple TV Plus has a hidden comedy gem that's worth the subscription alone
Loot deserves a wider audience
One of the beauties of Apple TV Plus is that you can discover hidden gems and boy is the comedy Loot a hidden gem!
Say Loot to most friends and they will give you a blank look. It seems very few people have heard of the Maya Rudolph comedy. It's fair to say Apple TV Plus shows can take a long while before they come into the mainstream, it even took Slow Horses, arguably, the streamer's biggest hit several seasons before it came to a point where most people were at least aware of it. Can you imagine how big Slow Horses would be if it was on Netflix? And, for that matter, I'm sure Loot would be topping the global Netflix streaming chart.
Loot stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, who has an $87 billion fortune following her divorce from her cheating tech entrepreneur husband John (Adam Scott). It's a hard sell trying to make a billionaire relatable but somehow in one of TV's truly great recent performances Maya Rudolph manages just that. As Molly, she's not only likable, but you find yourself rooting for her, especially in her dealings with her awful ex (loving the scene where he gatecrashes her birthday as a singing hologram!).
What do you do with $87 billion? Well after discovering she owns a charity foundation, Molly decides she will "help", much to the anger of Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) who runs it. Molly suddenly finds herself in an everyday office along with loveable accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon), wrestling fan Howard Ron Funches) and her own assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).
Every episode sees Molly hilariously get herself into some kind of gigantic mess, including drinking poo-packed water in front of a horrified conference and taking to a catwalk while being inadvertently high on drugs.
Maya Rudolph is so warm and funny as Molly, she's impossible not to love. And the fine supporting cast just adds to the laughs, from goofy Arthur who seems to be falling in love with Molly to eye-rolling Nicholas who will stop at nothing to make sure his boss gets what she needs. In the wrong hands, this could have been terrible. But the two seasons of Loot currently on Apple TV Plus are pure joy and it deserves a much wider audience.
There's good news for fans as Loot season 3 is on the way...
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
